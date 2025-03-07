It’s bye-bye BRAT and hello Narnia as Greta Gerwig eyes Charli XCX for a coveted role

Charli XCX might be trading in her pop star status for something a little more icy. Word on the street is that the British singer-songwriter is being considered for a major role in Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated The Chronicles of Narnia adaptation for Netflix. And while nothing is set in stone yet, insiders suggest she’s among the top choices for none other than Jadis, the White Witch. Yes, the cold, cunning villainess who ruled Narnia with an iron grip.

Fans have thoughts, and they’re not convinced

absolutely not, lol i can’t picture it even if they gave her THE white witch look — tbh they need a higher caliber more experienced actress for that part



also, i didn’t know they were re doing this too? lmaooo i guess they really can’t think of anything new that’s good, so they… — 𝕝𝕚𝕧 ☾ (@truestorygrande) March 6, 2025

The news came on the same day Charli was announced as headlining Glastonbury 2025, making it a huge moment for the BRAT hitmaker. But while her music career is thriving, her recent pivot toward film is turning heads. Over the past year, she’s been building up her acting résumé, landing roles in The Gallerist (Cathy Yan), The Moment (Aidan Zamiri), Sacrifice (Romain Gavras), and I Want Your Sex (Gregg Araki). Now, stepping into the world of C.S. Lewis? That would be a game-changer.

The Narnia fandom, however, isn’t exactly throwing a BRAT-themed welcome party just yet. Fans have taken to X to voice their skepticism, and let’s just say the responses are harsh. One fan wrote: “Absolutely not, lol. I can’t picture it even if they gave her THE White Witch look — tbh they need a higher caliber, more experienced actress for that part.” Another added: “She doesn’t have quite the essence I feel like the Witch needs.” And, in classic internet fashion, some even dragged in old rumors about Charli’s party lifestyle. One user snarked: “Gonna be doing poppers on set.”

It’s clear that many fans are struggling to picture Charli stepping into the role made iconic by Tilda Swinton in Walden Media’s Narnia films (2005–2010). Swinton’s chilling performance in The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe earned her a Saturn Award nomination for Best Actress, and her portrayal of Jadis is still widely regarded as one of the best parts of the trilogy. So, it’s understandable why fans are hesitant about a musician who has no major acting credits yet taking over such a legendary character.

What does Tilda Swinton think?

Le dernier projet de Greta Gerwig : redonner vie au Monde de Narnia ❄️



Tilda Swinton sera-t-elle de la partie ? pic.twitter.com/7CuSrKaIzg — CANAL+ (@canalplus) December 20, 2024

Interestingly, Swinton herself commented on Netflix’s new Narnia project last year. While she’s intrigued by Gerwig’s adaptation, she has no plans to return. In an interview with Canal+, the 64-year-old actress expressed her curiosity about the upcoming films. When asked if she’d reprise her role, Swinton laughed.

“I doubt it. I don’t like to repeat. That film’s over for me. But I’m curious that somebody wants to do another one.” That leaves the White Witch role wide open—if she even appears in Gerwig’s first film. While Netflix has been developing new Narnia projects since 2018, details remain scarce. What we do know is that the first installment is set for a special two-week IMAX run in November 2026 before hitting the streamer.

But the big question remains: can Charli XCX pull off Jadis? There’s no denying that Charli has an undeniable stage presence. But acting, especially a role as commanding as Jadis, is a different ball game. That said, Greta Gerwig isn’t the type to make random casting choices. If Charli is truly in the running, it’s likely because Gerwig sees something in her that could bring a fresh, unexpected take to the White Witch.

