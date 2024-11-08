It’s time to admit which ‘V for Vendetta’ character Piers Morgan continues to emulate, and that isn’t a compliment

Watching the evocative dystopian thriller V for Vendetta is fun annual tradition for Nov. 5 — or, it usually is. Following Donald Trump’s 2024 election victory, the adaptation of Alan Moore’s charged graphic novel has more bite.

Recommended Videos

It has little to do with the movie, which is a sleek, impassioned, empathetic film about political anarchy. The bleak “this is a little too real” feeling comes down to the general state of America, as well as the fact the movie’s loathable, loves-to-hear-himself-talk TV host reminds us of our reality’s own Piers Morgan.

Lewis Prothero, played immaculately in all his villainy by Roger Allam, is the film’s stand-in for bought media, conservative government mouthpieces, and spiteful news personalities. Prothero is “the voice of London,” just don’t expect him to be yours.

Instead of challenging the status quo, Prothero prefers to wear the skin of a mustache-twirling pantomime baddie. In one scene, before the anti hero known only as “V” assassinates him, we see him watching a previously recorded broadcast as he showers.

He delivers his lines in time with the images of his twisted, angry face addressing the camera. V for Vendetta is a clever film, so the scene tells us a few things. Firstly, we could be looking at a narcissist. Secondly, he definitely rehearses his supposedly off-the-cuff insights on the show. Last but not least, it’s a role for him. It doesn’t matter if he believes the things he’s saying or not. He has a job to do, and he’s going to do it convincingly.

Turns out he is pretty evil, though. There’s no evidence Morgan is part of some large fascist conspiracy — though he’d be wonderful at it — but the performer quality is something they share. Say what you want, but one thing we can’t take away from Morgan is he knows what to say, and how to deliver it in a vitriolic way that pulls you down the drain with him. All common sense lost as you descend into swirling rage bait.

Prothero didn’t need to bait anyone; he delivered “information” (wink wink) to the public as a celebrity talk show host. But his flavor of topical social debates and agenda-ridden guest interviews are reminiscent of a certain someone.

Whether you believe any of his opinions to be genuine or just damn good business, Piers Morgan is making the rounds again for his election commentary in the wake of Adam Sutler Trump’s win.

Wokeism is dead.

Identity politics is dead.

Virtue-signalling is dead.

Trump’s massive win was a total repudiation of all the far-left’s ‘progressive’ (but actually regressive) crap.

Common sense will now return to a world that had gone nuts, and thank god for that. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 8, 2024

Just when we were about to ask ourselves, “Is this too harsh?” he goes on an anti-woke rant, gets flamed for insensitive chats about music artist Liam Payne’s death, and facilitates nasty body-shaming. He also posted a photo of himself on Threads on Nov. 7 draped in an American flag, for… reasons. Morgan is extremely English, but he aligns with Trump’s MAGA ideals, clearly. And just like his crime king, Morgan loves bad faith debate.

Remember, remember, the 5th of November, red caps, spray tans, and plot. I know of one reason the 5th of November should probably be forgot.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy