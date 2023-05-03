James Gunn’s wife Jennifer Holland finally joins the exclusive list of DC and Marvel stars

It’s a good time to be related to a Gunn. It would appear that a legacy is being created with James Gunn now co-head of DC Studios, all eyes are on him as he attempts to steer the franchise towards bigger and brighter things. On the other side of the bridge, his wife, Jennifer Holland, has just made her MCU debut in his last Guardians of the Galaxy film.

Holland and Gunn started dating back in 2015 before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was made. The pair only recently tied the knot though and were married in September last year. Holland is an actress who has been working in the industry for some time, having worked in television and film including some notable mentions such as American Horror Story, The Glades, and the horror film Brightburn. Having already appeared in her husband’s DC film, The Suicide Squad, Holland has now entered the MCU.

She will play a small role in the film, that of Administrator Kwol, a character that briefly appears at a location the Guardians visit very early on in the movie. This is not likely to become a recurring role for the actress given how small the role is, but it does mean she can now add herself to the growing list of actors that have worked for both Marvel and DC. However, her recent roles have many calling out nepotism which Gunn himself has responded to.

She had a much larger role in the spinoff series to The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker, where she continued her role from the former as ARGUS agent Emilia Harcourt. This character also made brief appearances in Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods. We do not know yet if her character will survive her husband’s reboot of the DCU, but given that Gunn is bringing many of his friends and family into the fold it wouldn’t be surprising if she stayed in one way or another.