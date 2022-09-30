James Gunn weds ‘Peacemaker’ star Jennifer Holland

James Gunn and Jennifer Holland have tied the knot, with the Guardians of the Galaxy writer-director Gunn sharing photos from the ceremony on social media.

Holland, who stars in Gunn’s Peacemaker for HBO Max, appeared elated in a white gown against a mountainous backdrop with a lake as Gunn, sporting a green suit, looks similarly overjoyed.

“This weekend I was lucky enough to marry my best friend & the love of my life, @jennlholland. ❤️” Gunn wrote on Twitter.

This weekend I was lucky enough to marry my best friend & the love of my life, @jennlholland. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eZlj4JcYQn — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 30, 2022

“Husband!! I love you ❤️ @JamesGunn” Holland wrote while sharing the post.

The ceremony held in Aspen Colorado was briefly interrupted by a moose at one point, Gunn shared in a video.

We got married here in Aspen, Colorado at Dunbar Ranch. A moose interrupted the beginning of the ceremony! For those who don’t know, moose are the most dangerous wild mammals in North America. But the big dude just wandered by. @MatthewLillard yelled out, “It’s James’ Dad!” 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/yz3QEPZACJ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 30, 2022

Sean Gunn, the director’s brother and an actor who frequently appears in his movies, officiated the ceremony.

I was lucky to have my brother @seangunn (who battled through altitude sickness) as the officiant. He killed it. Our bridesmaids & groomsmen were awesome. Jenn’s Matron-of-Honor was my sister Beth & my best man was Stevie Blackehart. Jenn’s brother Bill walked her down the aisle. pic.twitter.com/RkuyQU57xT — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 30, 2022

And the wedding cake itself featured Funko Pop figurines in the likeness of Gunn and Holland.

Thanks to @OriginalFunko for our cake toppers! They matched my tux and Jenn’s gown perfectly – in fact they did such a great job, Jenn wouldn’t let me see her Funko before the wedding! pic.twitter.com/RcZUnv5d6K — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 30, 2022

Gunn also shared that many castmembers from Guardians of the Galaxy and his DC film The Suicide Squad, as well as the aforementioned Peacemaker, were present during the ceremony, including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Karen Gillan, John Cena, and Nathan Fillion.

Gunn’s next film will be Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is expected to be released on May 5, 2023. A sophomore season of the Holland-starring Peacemaker is also expected to come out at some point in the future for HBO Max, though it is unknown at what stage of development it is in.