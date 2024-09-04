Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Taylor Swift poses at the World Premiere of the new film 'Cats'
Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
Category:
Celebrities
News
Politics

‘JD Vance’s worst nightmare’: Let us not forget the time Taylor Swift rattled off exactly one million cat breeds in 30 seconds

Hell hath no fury like a cat lady scorned.
Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo
|

Published: Sep 4, 2024 03:18 am

In what can only be described as a cat lady’s dream come true, a clip of Taylor Swift reciting cat breeds has been doing the rounds online, surely sending JD Vance into a tizzy. For context, cats have been making headlines over the last few months (more positive than those upon the release of that infamous 2019 movie), thanks to a resurfaced interview of the vice presidential candidate claiming that the government was run by a bunch of “childless cat ladies.” 

Recommended Videos

The comment drew criticism from the likes of Glenn Close and Jennifer Aniston, and was even mentioned by Oprah Winfrey during her speech at the Democratic National Convention. 

Swifties were the most critical of Vance’s comments, as Swift is arguably the world’s most famous cat lady, and they’re diehard enough that they could probably solve world hunger alongside listening to eleven hundred variants of The Tortured Poets Department

Vance later dismissed the cat lady fiasco as a “sarcastic” joke, but the damage had already been done. When you mess with the kitty — more specifically the Swifties — you get the claws, and the feline redemption arc in the wake of Vance’s comments has now reached its natural apex. 

A clip of Swift’s interview 2023 interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has rightfully ascended to the top of our X algorithms, showcasing not only the pop star’s voluminous knowledge of our feline friends, but also a preemptive clapback to anyone who leaves a cat lady scorned. 

In the space of 30 seconds, Swift lists off around 20 cat breeds, though some of them — like “black cat” and a “cat that pushes pens off desks” — aren’t the technical cat breed terms. We’ll cut her some slack, since she sorts through everything from ragamuffins to ragdolls and Scottish folds, the latter of which is the breed of her own two cats, Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey (yes, they’re named after exactly who you think). 

Swift’s encyclopedic knowledge of cats was met with applause both in the studio and online, as users took time to spare a thought for what must be “Vance’s worst nightmare.” Others posted pictures of their own cats, who are “VEHEMENTLY Against JD VANCE”, while resharing Swift’s iconic TIME cover with her cat Benjamin Button draped around her neck. 

While Swift’s notable absence from the DNC despite persistent rumors she would perform is somewhat disappointing, we can at least find solace that her cat lady ways are still influencing the presidential race. That’s what the kids would call “mother” behavior.    

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo is an entertainment news and freelance writer from Sydney, Australia. His hobbies include thinking what to answer whenever someone asks what his hobbies are.