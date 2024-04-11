Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ release date, confirmed

The countdown is on and the big day is closer than ever. Taylor Swift is coming out with a brand new album and everything we’ve heard about it so far is already promising tears, dramatics, heart-crushing lyrics, and possibly some of the best songs the Grammy winner has ever written.

Titled The Tortured Poets Department, Swift’s 11th studio album is expected to detail her break-up from British actor Joe Alwyn after a six-year relationship that’s generated quite a bit of gossip and rumors. The singer has said the album was a “lifeline” and therapeutic to write.

The tracklist includes 16 new original songs as well as four bonus tracks featured in different collectible editions of the album. Post Malone and Florence and the Machine are so far the only two artists confirmed to feature in the album.

When is The Tortured Poets Department coming out?

The Tortured Poets Department comes out on April 19, 2024. With only a week to go before the album comes out, Swift has not announced any promotional singles or music video releases. She has, however, shared a number of lyric excerpts to her socials over the months leading up to the release since she announced the album on stage at the Grammys back in February.

“My brand-new album comes out April 19. It’s called The Tortured Poets Department. I’m going to go and post the cover right now backstage,” she announced as she accepted the Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album for her previous body of work, Album of The Year victor Midnights.

Swift is currently at the top of her game, fame, and career. Her succession of critically acclaimed albums since 2020’s folklore as well as her record-breaking world tour have catapulted the 34-year-old to new levels of stardom. The Eras Tour starts back up a little under three weeks after the release of The Tortured Poets Department on May 9 in Nanterre, Paris, France.

