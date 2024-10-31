Jenna Dewan’s fiancé shares cryptic post after Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz shock split

Broadway actor Steve Kazee created controversy when he shared a cryptic Instagram post shortly after news broke that Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum‘s engagement was over. Kazee’s fiancé is actress and dancer Jenna Dewan, Tatum’s ex-wife, but Kazee now says his post referred to something else.

Recommended Videos

Dewan and Tatum, 44, married in 2009 but filed for divorce and were declared legally single in 2018. The exes were locked up in court for a long time, but details of their divorce were only finalized this year. In the meantime, Kazee got engaged to Dewan in 2020, and since then, Kazee and Dewan have had two children. Tatum and Dewan had one child of their own.

As for Tatum, he met Kravitz, 35, while filming Blink Twice, which Kravitz directed, and they got engaged last year. The couple were seen together in New York just weeks before sources told People they split, but Kravitz invited speculation about their status when she was spotted without her engagement ring, particularly at a recent engagement with her Big Little Lies costar Shailene Woodley.

Kazee Ha Ha’d but not for the reason we all thought (allegedly)

via Steve Kazee/Instagram

Back to Kazee. The same day People broke the story that Kravitz and Tatum (Kra-tum?) were over, Kazee shared an Instagram story with “Ha Ha,” written repeatedly, which many assumed referred to the Tatum and Kravitz news. Kazee has some reason to hold a grudge against Dewan’s ex after Tatum accused her of dragging out the divorce proceedings.

But Kazee told Page Six he lol’d about something else, and if people had just scrolled to the next slide, they would have understood: A TikTok post poking fun at people forgetting to water their plants, which the Shameless star says he’s guilty of. (Could caring for houseplants be a metaphor for maintaining a relationship? You decide.)

Why did Channing and Zoë break up?

With Kazee’s post settled, the question remains — what happened to Channing and Zoë? Though neither one has commented, Tatum shared a David Bautista post to his Instagram stories the same day the public learned the couple broke up about Alpha Gang, a movie Tatum, Bautista, and Tatum’s now ex-Kravitz are expected to star in, filming spring next year — read those tea leaves as you will.

Otherwise, Kravitz and Tatum have remained mum about what’s going on, but a source told People the pair broke up a few days before the outlet reported it was over and that “They haven’t been on the same page and grew apart.” A little more insight came from an Us Magazine insider, who said the relationship “fizzled” after the Blink Twice press tour. “Wedding plans were looming, but neither of them were rushing to the altar,” the source added.

“Zoë is a very independent person,” the source continued. “After her divorce, she expressed that she didn’t necessarily need to get married again. She and Channing are opposites, but they always bonded over their love for art and film, and that is what held them together. They realized long-term that it wasn’t going to work out.” Otherwise, E! News reported that Kravitz, freshly single, was seen out and about in New York the day after People reported the story without her engagement ring.

Best Deals On Amazon This Week

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy