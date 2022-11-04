Jennifer Lawrence reveals which co-stars she used to get stoned with

Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence has revealed she used to get stoned and drunk with several of her co-stars from The Hunger Games.

Lawrence, now 32 and a mother, spoke to The New York Times about her career to date, covering countless topics, but the absolute highlight was her speaking about the escapades she’d get up to after filming had wrapped for the day. During the filming of The Hunger Games, she would go back to her hotel with co-stars Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth to get crossfaded on weed and alcohol.

She said she “doesn’t do it anymore”, but reminisced joyfully on the early era of her career and spending time with Hemsworth and Hutcherson.

“The boys and I would always go back to our hotel and just drink whiskey and get stoned. My mother-in-law’s going to love this. I don’t do it anymore; I’m a mom!”

Lawrence looks back gleefully on The Hunger Games, with her still thoroughly enjoying them, although still shocked about just how famous she became with the role of Katniss Everdeen. For a solid three/four year period, teenagers across the world looked up to Lawrence and Katniss as a role model and shot her beyond normal levels of stardom.

“Those movies were fantastic. The only thing that gave me pause was just how famous it would make me.”

Even stranger for Lawrence is knowing a prequel series is currently in the works, just ten years on from her first outing. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is set to release in 2023, and she recalls not thinking they’d touch the property again until many, many years later. Instead, it’s been just over a decade.

“That makes me feel old as mold. I remember being 21 and thinking, ‘My God, one day they’ll redo and remake them. But I’ll be so old by then! I’ll be dead!'”

Lawrence stars in upcoming psychological drama film Causeway, following an Afghanistan veteran’s struggles to return to normal life as PTSD dominates his life. Currently available to stream exclusively on Apple TV Plus, it saw a limited cinematic release.