Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Jennifer Lawrence arrives at the 2024 Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 17, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Category:
Celebrities
News

Jennifer Lawrence rocked baby bump chic in a slinky brown gown and I may never get over those Sabrina Carpenter bangs

The outspoken star dazzles on and off the red carpet.
Staci White
Staci White
|

Published: Nov 19, 2024 07:29 am

Jennifer Lawrence was giving “mother” in more ways than one at the Governor Awards last night. 

Recommended Videos

She attended the 15th Governor Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on the 17th  wearing a deliciously opulent Bottega Veneta look while rocking a baby bump. Draped in a chocolate brown form-fitting gown with gold teardrop-shaped accents adorning both the shoulder and waist, Lawrence was the most head-turning out of all the guests on the red carpet that evening, which is no easy feat considering stars like Angelina Jolie, Andrew Garfield, and Jennifer Lopez were also in attendance

The dress is a custom gown inspired by the fashion house’s 2025 resort collection. Made to hug the body, Lawrence’s gown is a perfect example of how maternity fashion can be sexy and chic while still prioritizing comfort. The Hunger Games star finished off the look with gold jewelry, a gold Bottega Veneta clutch, and a curtain of bangs reminiscent of “Espresso” singer Sabrina Carpenter. The fringe is a new thing for Lawrence and I for one love how they draw attention to the bold smokey eye she had done for the occasion. 

Jennifer Lawrence arrives at the 2024 Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 17, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Lawrence is expecting her second child with husband, art gallery director Cooke Maroney. The couple married in 2019 and had their first child Cy in 2022. While she values her and her child’s privacy, Lawrence has spoken at length about how wonderful she finds motherhood as well as the importance of protecting reproductive rights after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. In a 2022 interview for a Vogue cover story, she made it clear that she believes this should be an opinion formed through common sense — “How could you raise a daughter from birth and believe that she doesn’t deserve equality? How?” — but also one that’s deeply personal to her.

In her early 20s, Lawrence was planning on having an abortion but miscarried before she could undergo the procedure. During the filming of Don’t Look Up, she had another miscarriage and had to have a dilation and curettage procedure while married and actively wanting a child. 

Those experiences as well as her experience with motherhood reinforced Lawrence’s belief in protecting reproductive rights. She’s been vocal in her support, endorsing Kamala Harris for president earlier this year and calling out Donald Trump’s running mate and Vice President-elect JD Vance with some choice words about his supposed “hillbilly” status. She’s found another way to call attention to important causes through her production company, Excellent Cadaver. 

After a short hiatus from acting due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lawrence returned with gusto, starring in films like Causeway, the first film produced by Excellent Cadaver, and the raunchy romantic comedy No Hard Feelings in 2023. She also stepped behind the camera, producing two documentaries about women’s rights. The first, Bread and Roses, follows the lives of women living in Afghanistan after the 2021 Taliban offensive while the second, Zurawaski v. Texas, documents the eponymous court case filed by Amanda Zurawaski and several others regarding medical exceptions to Texas’s near-total ban on abortions after they were denied medically necessary abortions in the state. 

While I could talk about Lawrence’s sartorial choices all day, it’s important to celebrate the woman wearing the dress and the causes she champions, especially in today’s political climate. Fashion is political and in the wise words of Lawrence herself via Vogue, “I can’t f**k with people who aren’t political anymore. You live in the United States of America. You have to be political. It’s too dire. Politics are killing people.” 

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Staci White
Staci White
Since the moment she listened to her first Britney Spears CD at the tender age of six, Staci has been a lover of all things pop culture. She graduated from UCLA with a Bachelors in Linguistics and somehow turned her love of music, movies, and media into a career as an entertainment writer. When she’s not writing for WGTC, she’s busy fulfilling her own pop star dreams as a singer/songwriter or hanging out at her local coffee shops.
twitter