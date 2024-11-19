Jennifer Lawrence rocked baby bump chic in a slinky brown gown and I may never get over those Sabrina Carpenter bangs

Jennifer Lawrence was giving “mother” in more ways than one at the Governor Awards last night.

Recommended Videos

She attended the 15th Governor Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on the 17th wearing a deliciously opulent Bottega Veneta look while rocking a baby bump. Draped in a chocolate brown form-fitting gown with gold teardrop-shaped accents adorning both the shoulder and waist, Lawrence was the most head-turning out of all the guests on the red carpet that evening, which is no easy feat considering stars like Angelina Jolie, Andrew Garfield, and Jennifer Lopez were also in attendance.

Jennifer Lawrence at the 15th Governors Awards. pic.twitter.com/7xZZAX0Bml — 21 (@21metgala) November 18, 2024

The dress is a custom gown inspired by the fashion house’s 2025 resort collection. Made to hug the body, Lawrence’s gown is a perfect example of how maternity fashion can be sexy and chic while still prioritizing comfort. The Hunger Games star finished off the look with gold jewelry, a gold Bottega Veneta clutch, and a curtain of bangs reminiscent of “Espresso” singer Sabrina Carpenter. The fringe is a new thing for Lawrence and I for one love how they draw attention to the bold smokey eye she had done for the occasion.

Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Lawrence is expecting her second child with husband, art gallery director Cooke Maroney. The couple married in 2019 and had their first child Cy in 2022. While she values her and her child’s privacy, Lawrence has spoken at length about how wonderful she finds motherhood as well as the importance of protecting reproductive rights after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. In a 2022 interview for a Vogue cover story, she made it clear that she believes this should be an opinion formed through common sense — “How could you raise a daughter from birth and believe that she doesn’t deserve equality? How?” — but also one that’s deeply personal to her.

In her early 20s, Lawrence was planning on having an abortion but miscarried before she could undergo the procedure. During the filming of Don’t Look Up, she had another miscarriage and had to have a dilation and curettage procedure while married and actively wanting a child.

This year's Governors Awards did not disappoint, with everyone from Angelina Jolie and her son hitting the red carpet together to Jennifer Lawrence showing off her glowing pregnancy style! ✨



Check out the photos here:https://t.co/9urA58awBf — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 18, 2024

Those experiences as well as her experience with motherhood reinforced Lawrence’s belief in protecting reproductive rights. She’s been vocal in her support, endorsing Kamala Harris for president earlier this year and calling out Donald Trump’s running mate and Vice President-elect JD Vance with some choice words about his supposed “hillbilly” status. She’s found another way to call attention to important causes through her production company, Excellent Cadaver.

After a short hiatus from acting due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lawrence returned with gusto, starring in films like Causeway, the first film produced by Excellent Cadaver, and the raunchy romantic comedy No Hard Feelings in 2023. She also stepped behind the camera, producing two documentaries about women’s rights. The first, Bread and Roses, follows the lives of women living in Afghanistan after the 2021 Taliban offensive while the second, Zurawaski v. Texas, documents the eponymous court case filed by Amanda Zurawaski and several others regarding medical exceptions to Texas’s near-total ban on abortions after they were denied medically necessary abortions in the state.

While I could talk about Lawrence’s sartorial choices all day, it’s important to celebrate the woman wearing the dress and the causes she champions, especially in today’s political climate. Fashion is political and in the wise words of Lawrence herself via Vogue, “I can’t f**k with people who aren’t political anymore. You live in the United States of America. You have to be political. It’s too dire. Politics are killing people.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy