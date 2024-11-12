‘God bless UR genetics’: Sabrina Carpenter continues to sizzle on tour as she gives us an eyeful of sequins a look at her thigh tattoo (but don’t show your mama)

It has been an excellent year for Sabrina Carpenter! After ten years in the music industry, her catchy love songs have appealed to a broader audience, and she was finally acknowledged for her efforts by securing multiple 2025 Grammy nominations.

She is also enjoying tremendous success with her Short ‘N Sweet tour (which kicked off in September), and she regularly posts about it on Instagram. It’s a good thing she does, because fans cannot get enough of her! The “Espresso” singer has posted several of her outfits before, which we and her 42 million followers have noticed, but we never tire of seeing. Her latest post highlights some of her best looks, including the black lace ensemble and sparkly bodice with kiss marks and matching garters; it also gives us a better look at some of the other cute looks she’s rocking.

Take the glittery red two-piece (a short and cami combination), for example. It closely resembles lingerie (as much of her tour wardrobe does), but she paired it with platform silver boots and a red heart motif for a super cute finish!

Sabrina Carpenter’s latest collection of photos from her tour are a fashion statement

We also spotted a thigh tattoo (probably not one you want to show your mama) and the expletive references lyrics from her hit track, “Juno”. Fans have reacted to the post, praising the singer for being a remarkable individual. “God bless UR genetics,” a comment reads. “Sabrina carpenter could kill me & I’d still thank her,” another shared. Other reactions mention how she is “so hot” and that the tour has been great so far!

The entertainer is not shy about showing off her body — rocking what some would consider controversial tattoos — or making a statement, which is why she has endeared herself to many. If you have long been a fan, then you will recognize that Carpenter’s style, in addition to her music, has evolved over the years, and right now, she is focused on feminine cuts, cute motifs, and all the sparkles money can buy. While this combination may sound tacky to some, it really works for the singer, and her looks have been heavily discussed.

“It’s unfortunate that it’s ever been something to criticize because, truthfully, the scariest thing in the world is getting up on a stage in front of that many people and having to perform as if it’s nothing,” she said of the criticism she has received for her outfits, per The Independent. “If the one thing that helps you do that is the way you feel comfortable dressing, then that’s what you’ve got to do.” She continued, “If right now that means corsets and garter belts and fuzzy robes or whatever the f***, then that’s what that means.”

Carpetner’s outfit choices have inspired countless articles about how to replicate her style or what to wear to her concerts (clothes that fit perfectly, celebrate your body and make you feel confident, and anything with lace trims or rhinestones is an excellent place to start). She has worked with some of the industry’s top designers and closely with her stylist, Jared Ellner, who she has credited for helping to bring her visions to life. “Jared just has such an amazing understanding of the idea in my head and how to elevate it times a thousand,” Carpenter told Vogue in October 2024.

As Carpenter’s star continues to rise, we expect to see a lot more of her (yes, we also mean that literally).

