Jennifer Lopez teases Netflix project amid ‘fury’ over Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s post-divorce bond

Jennifer Lopez is about to bring back the magic that made her a rom-com queen. After delivering cult classics like Maid in Manhattan, Monster-in-Law, The Back-Up Plan, and Marry Me, the singer-actress is officially returning to the genre that cemented her status as a silver-screen sweetheart.

J.Lo recently took to Instagram to tease her latest project with Netflix, a romantic comedy with the working title Office Romance. She shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from a table reading, which she captioned, “This is gonna be a fun one.”

Her post quickly sparked excitement from fans who have been waiting for her to do another lighthearted film. “A JLo rom-com? I need it yesterday,” one fan gushed, while another wrote that “the rom-com queen is definitely back!” Lopez’s last major rom-com, Marry Me (2022), was a hit among her supporters, so expectations are high for her next project.

But Lopez’s big career announcement comes amid some not-so-sweet headlines about her personal life. Just days before her post, Page Six ran a story about her getting “furious” over the recent wave of cozy photos featuring her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, and his first ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

A source told the outlet that J.Lo, 55, was “not happy with constantly seeing photos” of Affleck and Garner looking closer than ever after her divorce from her ex. The Argo star and the Alias actress, both 52, have been spending more time together, co-parenting their three children — Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 12.

According to insiders, Affleck’s warm interactions with Garner have been “like salt in the wound” for Lopez, especially since it hasn’t been that long since they terminated their marriage. Lopez and Affleck only finalized their divorce on Feb. 20 after two years of marriage, and sources claim she’s been struggling with the constant media frenzy around Affleck and Garner’s closeness.

A recent family paintball outing in Los Angeles, where Affleck and Garner were spotted laughing and hugging, has further fueled speculation around their bond. Lopez was close to Garner when she was still married to Affleck, so she must have had mixed feelings about their sightings.

Meanwhile, a different source told People that J.Lo has been so focused on her career that she has no time to actually keep up with what’s happening to her ex-husband. “I doubt she has even seen these stories as she is consumed with the film,” the insider insisted. “She has been fully concentrating on her life, her growth, and her happiness.”

As for Affleck and Garner, their dynamic has undeniably taken a dramatic shift ever since the former called it quits with Lopez. “[He seems] extra giddy lately, though, and much more affectionate,” one tipster told Page Six. “Garner doesn’t seem to mind. She enjoys spending time with Ben.”

However, rekindling a romance after their failed marriage might not really be in the cards for the co-parents. Garner has been dating businessman John Miller for years now. She only spends a lot of time with Affleck since they promised to maintain a strong co-parenting relationship when they divorced in 2018. Lopez was even well aware of their commitment when she was still in the picture.

