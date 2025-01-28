‘Love heals all divides’: Jennifer Lopez shares ‘important’ message about finding ‘humanity’ while falling in love after finalizing Ben Affleck divorce

It seems like Jennifer Lopez is ready to talk about love again after finalizing her divorce from Ben Affleck. Or maybe she’s forced to do so since she’s currently busy promoting her new movie, that’s both a musical and romance. At the premiere of Kiss of the Spider Woman at the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Jan. 26, J.Lo didn’t shy away from answering questions about love while discussing her latest project.

“Love heals all divides,” she said in an interview with Variety about her film. “It’s about two different people who come together and find the humanity in one another and fall in love.” She continued, “To me, that is something that is special and needs to be seen. We are all just human.”

While her statements referred to her new film, it also resonated with her love story with Affleck. The two first dated in 2002 after starring together in the romcom Gigli, but broke things off in 2004, and went on to marry other people.

ben affleck and jennifer lopez photographed by tony duran (2002) pic.twitter.com/ktnaGzsDtU — best of ben affleck (@badpostben) May 5, 2016

After nearly two decades, the great divide between the two Hollywood stars healed, and they rekindled their romance in 2021. They tied the knot a year later after falling in love with each other for the second time. Sadly, things did not work out as they expected it to be, and J.Lo found herself filing for divorce in August 2024. The dissolution of their marriage was finalized on Jan. 6, 2025, marking the end of their marital union but the beginning of a new divide between them.

A glaring sign of this dissension came when Lopez blatantly left out Affleck from her thank you list when she expressed gratitude to the people involved in her other movie, Unstoppable: “Thanks to everyone for watching, especially my incredible fans,” she wrote in an Instagram Story following the film’s success. She notably tagged her co-star Jharrel Jerome and producer Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas. She even tagged wrestler Anthony Robles, who was the inspiration for the movie.

Surprisingly, she did not mention Affleck even though her ex-husband also helped complete the project as one of its producers, alongside his lifelong BFF Matt Damon. Deliberate or not, Lopez’s gesture seemed to send a message of redirecting her love elsewhere after walking away from her fourth marriage.

We previously heard that her pal, Kim Kardashian, has been helping her find a new man. The reality star has allegedly become J.Lo’s post-divorce cheerleader, confidante, and matchmaker. And since Kardashian’s also single, the pair are looking into going on “double dates” once they find new lovers. Once Kardashian and Lopez’s plans are set in motion, Affleck could lose his only chance to win the “Let’s Get Loud” singer back. Not that he’s doing anything to regain her affection and trust, of course.

It’s unclear how Lopez could find the time to date, as she’s been flaunting her workaholic side these days with the number of projects she’s releasing. For now, she might be putting a cap after her latest movie, as according to her, Kiss of the Spider Woman was what she’s been “waiting for [her] whole life.” For Lopez, she’s fulfilled a lifelong dream by doing this musical drama.

