Jennifer Lopez’s first husband exposes damning ‘deception’ where she sabotaged their marriage and his career for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Jennifer Lopez just can’t catch a break when it comes to her relationships — stuck in the middle of a divorce from Ben Affleck, faces from even further into her past are coming back to haunt her. Although Lopez believes that life’s hardships happen “for a reason,” it can’t make for pleasant living in the moment.

Way before Ben Affleck — either time — and before Marc Antony (with whom she has two children), and even before Chris Judd, J-Lo was married to an actor, Cuba-born Ojani Noa. Noa doesn’t have the most illustrious or expansive career, appearing in a handful of movies and producing one of his own, Eye See Me in 2007. This, he contends, is at least partially due to alleged sabotage from Lopez during their divorce.

Noa and Lopez were married for less than a year, from February 1997 to January 1998. As reported previously in the Independent, Noa gave an interview to a Spanish language talk show (Despierta América) where he discussed his short-lived marriage to Lopez, the reasons behind the divorce, and the impact it had on Noa’s career moving forward. In the interview, Noa alleges that part of the reason for his and J-Lo’s divorce was the disgraced rapper, Sean “Diddy” Combs.

When Lopez was working on her album On the 6 with Diddy in New York, Noa was in Pasadena working at the “On the Floor” singer’s restaurant. This is apparently where the “deception” began, which no-so-subtly hints at Lopez falling for Diddy and lying to her then-husband about their growing closeness. It is already known that after the divorce, Lopez was rapidly romantically linked with Combs. For Noa, that wasn’t the end of the story, as he alleges that Lopez systematically destroyed his career even though he was no longer in her life and refused to explain her actions.

“I would ask Jennifer, ‘What did I do to you so that you have taken me to court, you have accused me, you have lied, you have created false things about me and you have called several companies to throw me out and different television networks not to give me work?’”

During the interview, Noa blamed Diddy for Lopez’s actions but didn’t explain it further, leaving the motive for Lopez’s actions murky — if the allegations are true, did she sabotage his career to ensure he never had a standing in the industry to question the reason that broke their marriage or did Diddy make her do it all?

J-Lo’s relationship with Sean “Diddy” Combs was an eventful one, to say the least. Although Diddy was allegedly violent with other partners, it seems like Lopez avoided that side of the disgraced music mogul. But it wasn’t all plain sailing, as the pair were arrested after a shoot-out happened at a nightclub in 1999. Although charges against Lopez were dropped, it’s been alleged that she carried a gun for Diddy, which he used to shoot multiple people. The relationship didn’t last long after the nightclub incident and Lopez was soon married to Chris Judd instead.

Despite doing much to distance herself from the eventful and tumultuous relationship with Diddy, especially since the shocking and disgusting allegations surrounding the rapper came to light, Lopez has become officially embroiled in his legal mess as she’s been directly named as a witness by an alleged victim.

As light shines into the darkness surrounding Sean Combs and his complex web of alleged crimes and deceits, more and more celebrity friends of the currently incarcerated rapper look like they know far more than they’ve been letting on. Jay-Z, who went to great lengths to downplay his relationship to Diddy, has become part of the legal process as well, and given Diddy’s deep connections to the world of music and celebrity, it seems naive to assume that J-Lo and Jay-Z are going to be the only famous faces to crop up as Diddy’s trial progresses.

