As Jay-Z’s lawyer claims friendship with Diddy is a ‘matter of fiction,’ the internet holds up the receipts

The lawyer representing Jay-Z amid allegations of rape has claimed that reports of the rapper’s friendship with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs are a “matter of fiction”… but the internet isn’t buying it.

Alex Spiro made the comments in defense of his client in a recent statement to the press. The lawyer claimed that the allegations against Jay-Z — which came to light last week and allege that he raped a minor back in 2000 — are “provably demonstrably false.” Like the statement Jay-Z shared after the accusations were revealed, Spiro took particular aim at Tony Buzbee, the lawyer who first filed the lawsuit against the rapper. Spiro said the inconsistencies discovered in the alleged victim’s lawsuit were because “it’s not possible this [alleged rape] could happen.”

https://twitter.com/YSLONIKA/status/1868795644854649265

He continued: “When something isn’t real, when something doesn’t happen, you’re going to get the details wrong because you weren’t really there.” The inconsistencies of the victim’s (named as Jane Doe) lawsuit included claims that her father picked her up from the after-party of the 2000 MTV VMA Awards, the alleged site of the assault, but the father refuted this detail. The suit also claimed that Jane Doe spoke to fellow musician Benji Madden at the party, but he later said he was not in New York when the event took place.

Elsewhere in his statement, Spiro addressed Jay-Z’s reaction to the lawsuit, saying the rap mogul is “upset that somebody would be allowed to do this, would be allowed to make a mockery of the system like this.” When asked about his client’s relationship with Combs — who was named alongside Jay-Z as the co-perpetrator of the assault — Spiro said the rapper “has nothing to do with Mr. Combs’ case or Mr. Combs.” Instead, Spiro claimed that Jay-Z and Combs only “knew each other professionally,” and that any show of support from either party was along those lines of professionalism.

https://twitter.com/doofinc_/status/1869100034228437233

“Just like in all professions, people know each other,” Spiro said. “At music awards, they support each other. They go to the NBA All-Star Game, they support each other. That’s just how professions work.” Finalizing his thoughts on the matter, Spiro said there “is no closer association between” between Jay-Z and Combs, and that stories to the contrary are “a matter of fiction.”

This particular claim caught the attention of multiple social media users, who flocked online to share receipts which supposedly refuted the idea that Jay-Z and Combs weren’t friends. “Idk if acquaintances go to parties together all the time,” one X user wrote alongside two images of the pair posing for a photograph. “They’re not friends. They’re life partners,” another quipped, with a third writing that “of course they are brothers.” A fourth added that they “don’t believe” Spiro because “I’ve seen dozens of photos of them together over the years.”

https://twitter.com/MrBiGz698/status/1869120745831563589

https://twitter.com/mi_aramide/status/1869099151889477944

The online response to Spiro’s comments has seen other content involving Jay-Z and Combs come to light, including one clip during a performance in which the Combs praises Jay-Z for being “there with me through my ups and downs.”

However, as one user pointed out, many of these documented interactions appear to be in the professional settings Spiro spoke of, which could be considered just “work for them.” In any case, Jay-Z has taken measures to distance himself from Combs in recent months.

Everybody posting pictures:



Show us a picture of them together in a setting not work related. Show us Diddy at Jay’s house. He never said they were enemies, they just aren’t friends. Jay has been very vocal on his albums about who his friends are, most are from the 90s.



The… — Tye the TYRANT (@immabottomSTILL) December 17, 2024

In October, Jay-Z and his wife Beyonce had their lawyers reach out to Piers Morgan, after the commentator hosted a guest who connected Jay-Z to the ongoing crimes involving Combs. This forced Morgan to apologize to the couple in the following episode.

