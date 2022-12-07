Jessica Chastain and Michaela Coel are ‘Charlie’s Angels’ reboot goals in new Moët and Chandon photo

After the lackluster response the last Charlie’s Angels reboot received, this image from a recent Moët and Chandon party is giving us an Angels lineup to die for in the form of Jessica Chastain, Michaela Coel, and Sienna Miller.

Moët and Chandon as a brand is synonymous with success and celebration, and the brand chose to celebrate the start of the holiday season at the Lincoln Center, New York with some of the most celebrated glitterati there is. And glitter they did. Chastain wore a black, navy, and silver sequin mini dress with a matching jacket at the event whilst Coel’s Balmain dress was adorned with a golden snake necklace that wrapped around her upper torso making the actress appear like a mythical goddess. The pair were joined by Miller who wore a lace black piece.

The three of them were photographed together at the event in an image that makes us want a new and improved Charlie’s Angel team — Coel has already proved in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever that she has the combat ability necessary. Coel will no doubt be celebrating the success of the film, in which she plays the rebellious newcomer, Aneka.

Chastain also has good reason to celebrate as her series, George and Tammy, has become the most-watched premiere on Showtime in its 50-year existence.

The event was hosted by Roger Federer and featured a surprise performance by the one and only Mariah Carey (of course she can’t miss a party to celebrate the beginning of the holidays). Others in attendance included former Black Panther actor Daniel Kaluuya, model Emily Ratajkowski, late-night host Trevor Noah, and Euphoria‘s Alexa Demie.