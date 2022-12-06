Jessica Chastain’s reign continues as ‘George and Tammy’ sets a Showtime record and ‘A Doll’s House’ eyes its Broadway premiere

Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon have set a record 50-years in the making with the debut of their newest emotional Showtime hit series, George & Tammy.

After debuting on Sunday, Dec. 4, the numbers are in, and Showtime is calling it the most-watched premiere in almost 50 years of Showtime’s existence. The series drew in the likes of 3.3 million same day and live broadcast viewers, and we can’t say we’re surprised.

George Jones and Tammy Wynette are at the heart and soul of country music, and their fan base still adores the artists to this day. With the high-caliber actors breathing life into George and Tammy’s story, country music fans would undoubtedly tune in. Romance, drama, and swoon-worthy crooning are at this series’s heart — and viewers can’t get enough.

Billboard shared the following statement from the president and CEO of Showtime & Paramount Media Networks, Chris McCarthy.

“George & Tammy made history as the most watched SHOWTIME premiere ever, thanks to the mesmerizing performances of Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon. The riveting and complicated tale of the king and queen of county music is a testament to the creative firepower of Abe Sylvia and our incredible partners at Freckle Films and 101 Studios, led by David Glasser.”

Of course, that’s not the only thing the mega-talented Jessica Chastain is in the news for as of late. Academy Award Winner, Chastain, is taking on a role in an upcoming Broadway rendition of Henrik Ibsen’s A Doll’s House.

Beginning on Feb. 13 and running for just 16 weeks, Chastain will play Nora, a role she’s been waiting to embrace for years. The wait is finally (almost) over, and today, tickets for the production are on sale. You can find out more about purchase options and dates for the show at the website for A Doll’s House, and you won’t want to miss it.

In a chat with Deadline, Chastain spoke about the long wait for the production due to COVID-19. Initially, rehearsals were set to begin in April of 2020, but with a pandemic and changes to every aspect of life — things quickly changed.

“Walking around the empty theater district made my heart hurt. New York has been my home for over 20 years and it’s immensely important to me to take care of this city and support my artist neighbors. So, I couldn’t be happier to play Nora in A Doll’s House on Broadway. I’m very excited to work with Jamie and the incredible Amy Herzog in this city that formed me. I hope in the future to work in the West End but for now I can’t wait to be together with all of the wonderful people of New York and my artistic community on Broadway.”

Here’s to George & Tammy, A Doll’s House, Chastain, and the overwhelming talent she shares with us all.