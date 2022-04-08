Jessica Simpson shared a sensational bikini selfie on Instagram to mark her incredible 100-pound weight loss.

Looking confident and proud of reaching her health goals, Simpson struck a playful pose and wrote to her 5.8 million followers:

I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ a BIKINI!!!!!!

Hard work

Determination

Self Love I enjoyed a good proud cry today 💪🏼☀️💛

Simpson’s selfie received a red heart emoji from journalist Katie Couric and a rousing collection of flame emojis from entrepreneur Paris Hilton.

Fans posted words of encouragement in the comments section of the Sweet Kisses star’s photo, praising the mother of three for her accomplishment.

“So proud of all your hard work Jessica!!!” wrote one of Simpson’s fans, expressing a sentiment echoed by many of her followers.

Mindful of the brutal body-shaming Simpson endured in the past, another fan wrote, “You look great Jess but please remember that you are beautiful no matter what you look like in a bikini.”

Simpson received severe criticism for the weight changes she underwent in 2009, leaving the Dukes of Hazzard star in despair.

Reflecting on the experience, Simpson shared a journal entry she wrote at the time in her memoir Open Book (via People), “Today my heart breaks because people say I’m fat. Why does the cruel opinion of this world get to me?”

Her mother, Tina said that the public body-shaming took such a harsh toll on Simpson’s self-esteem that she became socially withdrawn, “It made her want to be a recluse, in a lot of ways, and to hide out and not want to get out of her house.”

Simpson revealed that she drew strength and inspiration from the body positivity movement on social media. She said it opened her eyes and helped her overcome the pain of being held to archaic beauty standards that objectify women and girls. She described it as a dehumanizing experience and says she is grateful for the support she has received from her fans.

I spent so many years beating myself up for an unrealistic body standard that made me feel like a failure all of the time. I am still a work in progress when it comes to self-criticism but now I have the tools to quiet those voices in my head when they speak up. I believe in my heart that a healthy body and a sound mind-body connection are what’s truly important and help me accept imperfections as beauty.

Today Simpson is married to former San Francisco 49ers tight end Eric Johnson, with whom she has three children, Maxwell Drew, Ace Knute, and Birdie Mae.