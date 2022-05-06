Depp's team say the cross-examination will find alleged inconsistencies in Heard's testimony.

Content warning: this article discusses domestic violence, sexual assault, and abuse.

Johnny Depp‘s legal team have shared that they believe Amber Heard gave the ‘performance of her life’ in court while testifying during the ex-couple’s highly publicized defamation trial.

In an interview with TMZ, Depp’s lawyers say that Heard’s story has evolved from the op-ed published in 2018 to something with “new and convenient details” of violence and emotional abuse.

Depp, on the other hand, has provided the court with recollections that his team say “have remained exactly the same throughout the 6 painful years since her first allegations were made.”

The lawyers have shared that the cross-examination will take aim at what they say are inconsistencies in her testimony.

Other shocking moments in the testimony include allegations of sexual assault, death threats and physical abuse after she allegedly made fun of his tattoo.

Depp is represented by the major international law firm Brown Rudnick, according to Inews. There are at least 8 lawyers on the team, with Ben Chew and Camille Vasquez taking the lead in the case.

Chew has previously defended Depp twice in breaches of fiduciary duty cases. His bio says he’s a “multifaceted litigator, representing clients in complex commercial litigations and arbitrations.”

The trial is taking a recess until May 16 but will return with more testimony from Heard. Closings are scheduled for May 27.