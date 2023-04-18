Jonathan Majors’ imminent career implosion inadvertently places renewed scrutiny on Ezra Miller

With reports emerging that Jonathan Majors has been dropped by his management and PR agency in the aftermath of being charged with assault, all eyes are on Marvel for a decision about the Kang actor’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Of course, comparisons to Marvel’s eternal rival are unavoidable, with fans bringing up DC’s handling of Ezra Miller’s own criminal behavior.

Miller, who plays Barry Allen aka the Flash in the DC Universe since 2016, has been involved in a number of bizarre, often violent, incidents, resulting in several arrests since 2020. DC never parted ways with the actor, going on to film The Flash throughout 2021. Although most of Miller’s altercations happened after production wrapped, a year before it had started they had already been caught on camera choking a woman.

Allegedly, strangling a woman is also essentially what Majors was arrested for in March. The actor was charged with assault and harassment and is expected to appear in court on May 8. Although the actor’s lawyers have maintained his innocence, the decision by talent manager Entertainment 360 and PR firm The Lede Company to part ways with him might be an indicator that his fate will look different from Miller’s.

Jonathan Majors seeing his career cooked from Marvel while Ezra Miller who committed way more crimes than him and still gets to play the flash and still be in Warner Bros pic.twitter.com/pA4ekN0vqI — 🅿️ainSzn (@cjsweet567) April 18, 2023

Ezra Miller watching Jonathan Majors suffer the consequences of his actions. pic.twitter.com/CkeVZ3DEj6 — Colb (@___Colb___) April 18, 2023

While people all over Twitter are pointing out the apparent double standard between the two situations, it’s important to reiterate that Marvel continues to stay silent on the issue, much like Warner Bros. has done with Miller. Yes, Majors’ team dropping him so quickly might serve as a bad omen, but, considering it has already been filmed, it’s still largely possible that Marvel will go ahead with releasing season two of Loki as is, with the actor reprising his role as Kang.

This is all conjecture, but, if that’s the case, then, in truth, there won’t be any major differences between how Warner Bros. has dealt with Miller’s behavior, and how Marvel is dealing with Majors’. The Flash is likely to be Miller’s last film for DC, since it was way too expensive to reshoot with another actor, and Loki could very well also be Majors’ last outing in the MCU.