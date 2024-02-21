Justin Hartley’s height, confirmed

Justin Hartley always appears towering over his fellow actors in nearly all his shows. Rumors go that the actor must walk a few steps behind his co-actors to balance the huge height discrepancy in some scenes. Can you guess his height by the looks of it? As the first actor to play the live-action DC Comics hero Green Arrow, Justin Hartley ought to have those superhero looks. The 47-year-old actor first rose to prominence at the age of 24 after playing the role of Fox Crane on the NBC daytime soap opera Passions from 2002 to 2006. As the years pass by, Hartley continues to reign as the hot guy everyone develops a crush on in every series.

If you’re not a big DC fan, you must know of Hartley from his soap operas and television dramas. Or at least we are heads over heels watching him as Adam Newman on the popular CBS daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless. While he undoubtedly excels with his looks, Hartley does not lack talent whatsoever.

The beloved star received a Daytime Emmy nomination for The Young and the Restless and has been thrice nominated for the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his subsequent role as Kevin Pearson in This Is Us. If you didn’t already know, Hartley fits in as an actor so much that his role in This Is Us is of the lead on a long-running sitcom called The Manny.

Now even though we’re all in for boasting about his acting prowess, we’re focusing on the more material factors in his success today. And the most obvious one is his height.

How tall is Justin Hartley?

Without wasting a split second, Justin Hartley’s recorded height is 6 feet and 2½ inches. We know you knew he’d be in the 6-foot club so cheers if you guessed it right! While Hartley’s height might not fit the gigantic bill, he qualifies as a tall man, taller than 94% of the world.

This also means that Hartley towers over most of his co-stars. Among the huge This Is Us main cast, only Chris Sullivan, who plays the role of Toby Damon on the show, stands taller than Hartley at an impressive 6 feet 4 inches. But regardless, Hartley prefers to leave an impact with his performance to compliment his looks.

For the die-hard Hartley fans, he is now starring as the lead Colter Shaw in the recently-released CBS television series Tracker. It is an action drama based on The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver. Hartley plays a lone-wolf survivalist with extensive tracking skills who makes his living aiding law enforcement and private citizens in exchange for reward money.