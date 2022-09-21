Pete Davidson has been known for his very “laid back” fashion sense, but the actor took it one step further when turning up to his own movie premiere for Meet Cute – in a hoodie. The SNL star rocked up to the premiere in a white sweater, with the hood up, dark glasses, and green slacks, much to the bemusement of his co-star Kaley Cuoco.

The Big Bang Theory actress couldn’t help but poke fun at him mid-interview once she saw him arrive on the scene. Whilst talking to ET, the star turned to see Davidson arrive, and took in his outfit before sarcastically stating, “I’m glad Pete dressed up for the occasion,” continuing, “that is so bad.”

Image: Peacock

She then turned back to her co-star and told him, “I’m really glad you dressed up for tonight,” with the actor merely smiling back at her. In contrast, Cuoco was wearing a sparkling gold and black blazer dress, and looking rather glamorous.

The two star in the romantic comedy with a twist as Cuoco’s character, Sheila, discovers a time machine that she uses to return to her date the night before with Gary (Davidson). She does this over and over again, trying to fix any errors in the date in the hopes of making it perfect – only to become increasingly neurotic and unstable.

When asked about working with Davidson, who has dated some of the most stunning women on the planet, Cuoco simply said, “Honestly he’s just a really sweet human being,” later adding “He’s so funny that all we did was laugh, laugh, laugh, laugh, laugh, so it was it was pretty cool.”

Meet Cute is available to watch on Peacock as of today.