Kanye West aka Ye has hit yet another lower rung on the ladder of fame in his continued descent following nearly an entire month of erratic behavior and redoubling down on his antisemitic statements. In the latest gout of flame from the dumpster fire he is making of his career, Ye found himself escorted out of Skechers USA, Inc. headquarters after showing up invited to pitch.

West apparently showed up at the company’s main office in Manhattan Beach CA this morning in an attempt to find a new home for his Yeezy sportswear/fashion line, in the wake of Adidas dissolving their wildly successful business arrangements with the rapper following his conspiracy-laden antisemitic comments.

Kanye West showed up uninvited to Skechers headquarters to try and find a new home for his Yeezy shoes, but was immediately escorted out, @TMZ reports.



However, according to TMZ, Ye “arrived unannounced and without invitation at one of Skechers’ corporate offices in Los Angeles. Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation.”

Whether he is aware of the fact or not, Skechers is currently owned and operated by founder and CEO Robert Greenberg and his son and company president Michael Greenberg — both of whom are Jewish. If West was indeed pitching a new Yeezy partnership, he couldn’t have found a worse tree to be barking under.

According to TMZ, a Skechers spokesperson has indicated that, “Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West. We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech. Again, West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices.”