Karen Gillan refuses to let James Gunn forget how much she wants to play the DCU’s Poison Ivy

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 premiere in Los Angeles yesterday was certainly a doozy. Bringing an end to an MCU storyline unlike anything the franchise had seen before or since, it seems fans are in for an intergalactic finale set to stun. Musical and endearing — the Guardians certainly have no shortage of personality, and those characters are exactly why we love them so much.

One such personality comes by way of actress Karen Gillan’s Nebula. With James Gunn kaleidoscopic space saga coming to a close, it seems Gillian isn’t ready to give up on all the fun. In a red carpet interview with ET, Karen Gillan discussed the possibilities of her joining Gunn for a mind-melting collaboration at DC in the future.

“Oh my god, I would love to go over to DC to work with James! I mean, that would be so fun and he’s, like, my favorite filmmaker.”

Gunn, now the co-chairmen of DC Studios, is leaving Marvel behind to reinvent the future of the DCU and we don’t blame him. More than that, it seems he needs some help. Plenty of Gunn-adjacent collaborators have come forward to express their interest in joining a new kind of super team, and Karen Gillan is one of them.

When asked who or what she’d be willing to play in a new DC title, Gillan seems happy doing just about anything.

“I mean, there’s loads, honestly, if he wanted me to play, like, a two-headed alien that didn’t have any lines and was just in the background, out of focus, I would say yes.”

Frankly, if James Gunn is giving out roles — we’d be happy playing a two-headed alien all things considers. Heck, one head works too as far as we’re concerned. Still, if she has her way, it seems there’s one DC villain Karen Gillan feels she is born to play.

“I don’t know why I’m talking myself into more prosthetics, actually, scratch that, I want to play Poison Ivy!”

Karen Gillan as Poison Ivy is an inspired choice. We’re just upset we didn’t think of it first. Only time will tell whether a casting like this could actually end up happening, and for now all that anyone can do is gear up for Guardians Vol. 3 to hit theaters May 5. So sit back, relax, grab a box of tissues — and get ready to face the music.