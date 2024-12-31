Katy Perry is ready to ‘put a bow’ on 2024 with an oversized coat perfect for those who miss their bed in the morning

Katy Perry had a series of holiday concerts that also included a Christmas special called Night of a Lifetime, which aired before the holiday on ITV. For each show, she pulled out all the stops with holiday-themed outfits and this oversized coat really puts a bow on her recent style.

2024 wasn’t the comeback year Katy Perry hoped for and she struggled to make a return to the charts with her latest album, 143. Unfortunately, her efforts fell flat for several reasons. She tried so hard to recreate her 2010 Teenage Dream image, which worked so well in the past. However, she completely overlooked all the work we’ve done to improve as a society, keeping her image like her younger, careless self, using her outdated view on feminism for her “Woman’s World” first single.

On top of that, working with Dr. Luke brought her a lot of well-deserved backlash. The disgraced producer had been behind many past Perry hits, so working with him might’ve guaranteed another #1, yet the public didn’t stand for it. However, she did get some exposure thanks to her iconic performance at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, where she received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard, and her string of iHeartRadio performances.

Katy Perry put a bow on herself to wrap 2024

Ahead of New Year’s Eve, Katy Perry shared a post celebrating the year with the perfect wintery outfit. Perry wrote that she’s “putting a bow on 2024,” adding that she will see everyone on the upcoming Lifetimes Tour, which kicks off in April next year.

The outfit is the perfect choice to highlight her recent holiday-themed style but also the perfect choice for everyone complaining about leaving their bed in the morning to brace the cold days on their way to work.

The photos aren’t new because she wore this outfit during her Night of a Lifetime Christmas special, as highlighted by the Big Ben and London Eye in the background but they’re perfect to celebrate New Year’s Eve. The oversized white coat features a huge bow at the waist, and it comes from Italian fashion house GCDS, and it features a latex finish. It’s part of the Fall 2022 Ready-to-Wear collection, and it’s one of the several white coats the star has worn over the holidays.

As per her other outfits, hair accessories were a must. She donned a custom ice-inspired headpiece from Dinara Garaeva, with short bangs and loose curls, keeping simple yet glamorous makeup with a pink lip, elongated eyeliner, and white eyeshadow.

Perry has mixed and matched the appropriate color scheme in December, switching from burgundy, to silver, white, and red. As for materials, nothing was off-limits. Sheer, sequin, fur, and metallics, Katy Perry and her stylist Heather Picchiottino were willing to do anything for Perry to be crowned 2024 Christmas Queen, and let me tell you: she managed to do it.

She and her stylist have also pushed boundaries with showstopping custom pieces that highlighted both Picchiottino’s insanely good designs and Perry’s toned body.

While Dec. 31 might seem like the perfect opportunity to finish the holiday dressing with a bang, she still has an opportunity to become a shiny ball or a colorful firework for New Year’s Eve, so stay tuned for more sparkle and glitter.

