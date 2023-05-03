Kevin Costner reportedly not set to return for season 6 of ‘Yellowstone’

Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone journey could be coming to a premature end, and if you need us, we’ll be crying to sad country music for the rest of the afternoon.

Entertainment Tonight reports that Costner won’t return for the anticipated two upcoming seasons of everyone’s favorite cowboy drama, and while so far the news has only been shared from unnamed sources, it feels like the truth is finally setting in, and we’ll be sending John Dutton off far too soon.

Of course, that idea might seem ironic, seeing as he’s cheated death more than once in the five seasons we’ve had with him, but we always anticipated seeing John finally settle down years in the future, watching his family exist around him in some cowboy dream. The reality of Yellowstone without our leading patriarch and powerhouse just doesn’t feel right. In fact, it feels impossible to imagine.

Rumors have been flying for months that this end would inevitably arrive, and, along with it, the ending of Yellowstone. Cole Hauser paused that by reporting that there were at least two more seasons in the works, but there has been no forward motion where Costner is concerned.

Wes Bentley, Lainey Wilson, and more have spoken about the drama surrounding the entertainment realm and how the truth will only be revealed when Taylor Sheridan decides to make the statement. It doesn’t appear that he’s ready to end the Yellowstone universe just yet.

Costner has been in the news as his wife of 19 years filed for divorce just yesterday, so this is undoubtedly not the follow-up story we were anticipating. We’re crossing our fingers that the second half of season five will wrap up his story in a way that makes sense; he deserves that.

No official sources for Yellowstone or Costner have given comment yet, but We Got This Covered has reached out to Costner’s representative for comment. We will keep you updated as we learn more.