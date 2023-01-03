Kevin Sorbo drops another completely wrong take, this time about Damar Hamlin

The troubling on-field incident with NFL player and Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin continued today as Hamlin remained in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest during a live game on Monday night. The unfortunate incident highlighted ongoing safety concerns in the league, and many spoke out — including former Hercules actor and current rabid right-winger Kevin Sorbo — who chimed in with a characteristically terrible take.

Sorbo is known for not necessarily being the smartest D-level celebrity out there, but this was ridiculous even for him. In the midst of a man possibly dying, Sorbo took the lamest route possible and went political, saying “It’s the jab.”

It’s the jab. — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) January 3, 2023

Sorbo is saying Hamlin collapsed because of the COVID vaccine. Which, regardless of where you fall on the issue, may not be the best time to get political. Unfortunately, there’s a lot of that sentiment out there right now. The first person to make that claim wasn’t even Sorbo, because Sorbo can only parrot talking points instead of making them.

Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk didn’t even wait an hour to blame vaccines. “This is a tragic and all too familiar sight right now,” he wrote. “Athletes dropping suddenly.”

As for Sorbo, he’s known for missing obvious points and having terrible opinions. For example, when Andrew Tate was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking, Sorbo tried to make some outdated political point about Epstein and showed he lacked even a basic understanding of the criminal justice system.

Weird how Andrew Tate being swatted for alleged human trafficking causes celebration from the left yet they’re still silent about Epstein’s client list. — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) December 30, 2022

No one was swatted! I don’t think he knows what that word means. Here’s another Sorbo classic: “Disband the FBI.” Someone else owned him pretty easily on that one.

This sounds alot like “defund the police”. I thought right-leaning individuals supported law enforcement?? It’s hard to keep up with constantly shifting right-wing trends. — Duke Korey (@DukeKorey) December 7, 2022

Let’s not forget that Sorbo has always been a dull tool in a rusty toolbox. Way back in the ’90s when he was relevant and on TV, he misread the script direction “disappointed” as words and not an emotion and it made for one of the most classic bloopers of all time.

I think we’re all disappointed, Hercules.