Kevin Sorbo thinks focus should be on Nancy Pelosi after Joe Biden’s State of the Union

Former ’90s star and political dunce Kevin Sorbo is at it again. This time he’s chiming in about President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night, trying desperately to make another really ill-informed take on the whole thing.

The desperate for attention Sorbo pointed out that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy didn’t stand when Biden mentioned the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, while Vice President Kamala Harris did. Apparently there were some people who thought that was disrespectful and Sorbo wants you to focus on something else – Nancy Pelosi.

People who are mad McCarthy didn’t stand for Biden but see no problem with Pelosi tearing up Trump’s speech are the problem. — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) February 8, 2023

Bless him for trying. Others pointed out that what McCarthy did was actually not a big deal at all.

“I have not talked to anyone that has had any problem with @SpeakerMcCarthy not standing up. Hell, compared to others in his party, I thought he was on his best behavior. I didn’t approve of tearing up Trump’s speech, but I also don’t like this fake outrage that people cook up,” one person said.

Someone else told him to “take your fake outrage and put it into finding a job.” Say what you will, that’s a pretty good burn.

There isn’t one fucking real person that gives a fuck about Kevin McCarthy standing so take your fake outrage and put in into finding a job. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) February 8, 2023

Of course, there are also many who agree with Sorbo’s take, which is probably why he keeps making them. Especially since his career has been MIA since around 2017. Hmm wonder what happened.

Regardless, this is just the latest desperate tweet from Sorbo. He’s the king of bad takes, deranged ramblings and just plain missing the target on things. As for his latest attempt at resuscitating his career, he recently joined the cast of a crowd-funded sci fi movie.