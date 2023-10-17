Kevin Spacey getting a standing ovation after a lecture on cancel culture is further proof this timeline is anything but sacred

We'd love to hear what the TVA has to say about this.

He may have been cleared of all charges during his most recent court appearance, but that hardly means Kevin Spacey is going to be welcomed back into the acting world with open arms, and recent events have only hammered that point home further.

While you can make an argument that the place maybe should have done its research first, it was only few days ago that a London theater abandoned plans to hold the world premiere of Spacey’s new movie Control after realizing the disgraced two-time Academy Award winner was actually in it, but he’s popped back up again under the most unexpected of circumstances.

Showing up at the University of Oxford as part of a lecture on cancel culture – no, really, that’s where Kevin Spacey showed up – he then proceeded to recite a five-minute passage from William Shakespeare’s Timon of Athens, before being rewarded with a standing ovation for his efforts.

Only in this cursed timeline of ours could a Hollywood exile booted from a TV show and then ordered to pay $31 million in damages for the misconduct allegations that led to his downfall, who was then accused of several other alleged offenses dating back decades, be greeted with rapturous applause in the aftermath of a lecture on one of the many things that led to their mainstream exile in the first place.

We are through the looking glass here, people, and you’ve got to wonder what the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Time Variance Authority would make of all this…