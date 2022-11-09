King Charles has brought a whole new meaning to having egg on his face after being pelted by onlooker

Police have arrested a man after he threw eggs at King Charles III and his wife Camilla, the queen consort.

This all happened when the king and his wife visited York, England — a city where royals are traditionally welcomed — for a ceremony at Micklegate Bar, the Associated Press reported.

There was even video captured of the incident, which showed several eggs were thrown, but that the aim was apparently worse than that of a stormtrooper from Star Wars — because none appeared to actually hit the king or queen.

The Crown is now Live on Netflix, and king Charles & Camilla were pelted with eggs Today.



See when the message you are sending to people through the press that they should boo certain members of your Family or throw them off a balcony, then it's open season for you ☺️#TheCrown pic.twitter.com/30eHJwSc4N — Alexis( sowing discord in the west) (@ArchewellBaby) November 9, 2022

The man who threw the eggs was being described by the AP as a “protestor” and reportedly booed at the couple and shouted, “This country was built on the blood of slaves” and “not my king” as he was being detained by several police officers.

Others in the crowd chanted “God save the King” and “shame on you,” directed at the protestor, and one of the eggs was even apparently deflected by the sheriff of York, Suzie Mercer, who was one of the officials stewarding the king’s visit, The Guardian reported.

All the commotion seemed to largely leave King Charles unfazed as he continued greeting people.

The king and queen visited York in part to witness the reveal of a statue of the late Queen Elizabeth II, the first of such monuments to be officially unveiled since her passing. It was completed one month before her death, in August, and made of more than a ton of Lepine limestone. The statue now watches over Queen Elizabeth Square at the city’s cathedral, York Minster.