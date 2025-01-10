King Charles ‘will never abandon’ Prince Andrew whatever he does, and it’s all to do with William and Harry

A new chapter in the Royal Family’s story is about to begin as we celebrate the start of the year — and they are undoubtedly hoping for brighter days ahead. In 2024, not one but two members of the British Royal Family revealed their cancer diagnoses, casting a somber shadow over the family.

The media and the public were taken by surprise when yet another Royal found themselves at the center of bad news — this time, for reasons entirely unrelated to health. In fact, quite the opposite. Just before Christmas, Prince Andrew once again became the black sheep of the family. The disgraced Duke of York brought further scandal to an already challenging year when reports emerged of his alleged ties to a Chinese spy.

Choosing to forgo spending Christmas with the family at Sandringham, the Earl of Inverness has kept a low profile since the shocking revelations made headlines worldwide. Despite the controversy surrounding his younger brother, King Charles appears ready to extend forgiveness. And, in some ways, one might almost understand his reasoning. Almost.

Prince Andrew’s ties to a Chinese spy and accusations of false identification

Prince Andrew, the younger brother of King Charles and son of the late Queen Elizabeth II, was revealed to have had suspiciously close ties to an individual believed to be a Chinese spy. The revelation emerged in an exposé published by the BBC, which alleged that years ago, Prince Andrew developed a close relationship with someone known by the alias “H6.” The two reportedly maintained a close-knit friendship and regular contact, with this bond becoming so strong that “H6” was even allegedly entrusted by the Duke of York to act on his behalf in dealings with potential investors in China.

Once the news broke, the disgraced Earl of Inverness found himself at the center of a fresh web of allegations. Just this week, the anti-monarchy group Republic prompted the Metropolitan Police to investigate the Duke of York after accusing him of using the name “Andrew Inverness” in his financial dealings. These reports revealed that, six years ago, multiple firms were established under this pseudonym — possibly as a means to stay under the radar.

Prince William and Henry are at the forefront of King Charles’ decision to avoid punitive action against his brother

Despite the accusations, allegations, and potential charges, it would take a great deal for King Charles to sever ties with his younger brother completely, despite news of previously having cut off his brother financially back in November.

According to Royal expert Jennie Bond, and former BBC Royal correspondent: “Nothing is going to change the fact that Andrew is Charles’s brother,” she told The Mirror. She further explained that one of the reasons behind this stance is that “The family already has two totally estranged brothers, it doesn’t need any more.”

Obviously, this jab was directed at Prince William and Prince Harry — King Charles’ two estranged sons. Perhaps hoping to avoid further fracturing the Royal Family, the king seems inclined to manage the situation with Prince Andrew as delicately as possible. Bond elaborated, “The King will try to keep the situation with Andrew calm and under control. A lot depends on what, if any, further stories or allegations are made against the Duke in the coming months.”

