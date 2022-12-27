Kourtney Kardashian’s dead eyes are the star of the Kardashian Christmas photo

The Kardashian-Jenner faction threw their annual Christmas Eve bash on Saturday, Dec. 24, and as usual, the famous family gave fans a glimpse into the exclusive soiree on social media. But after the official family portrait subsequently landed on Twitter, people couldn’t help but notice that Kourtney Kardashian already seemed decidedly over the festivities.

Kardashian, 43, who also hosted the party at the Calabasas home she shares with her husband, Travis Barker, wore a sheer, floor-length white gown with a midriff-exposing cut-out for the occasion, and paired the risqué look with just an utter look of being completely over it. It’s basically the exact sort of face that Jim Halpert would make directly into the camera during an episode of The Office.

The Kardashians for Christmas. pic.twitter.com/BRQu70U4M3 — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 27, 2022

In the center of the photo, Kardashian could not appear less enthused to be flanked by her famous sisters and half sisters, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and mother Kris Jenner. Not surprisingly, Caitlyn Jenner once again seemed absent from the party, as was Rob Kardashian, who tends to avoid the spotlight — and didn’t even attend the Poosh founder’s wedding earlier this year.

And as the photo went viral, people were quick to point out Kardashian’s apparent apathy. “I’m Kourtney-level done with Christmas,” quipped Twitter user Celine Dijon on Monday evening — echoing many of our post-holiday hangovers.

I’m Kourtney-level done with Christmas pic.twitter.com/9jgVZX1xc5 — Celine Dijon (@JerilynJordanE) December 27, 2022

And plenty of others likewise noted Kardashian’s surly demeanor.

Kourtney always looks like she’s being held at gunpoint to participate in any KUWTK content and for that alone i love her the most https://t.co/Wu4KPdwL3L — 🐳 (@farfar_w_awlado) December 27, 2022

Kylie said I’m the baby I’ll wear what I want.

Kendall said I look hot

Khloe said Take the fucking picture already

Kim said Kylie showing me up again.

Kourtney said I’m fucking over this family

Kris said Cheese https://t.co/6U2SZT35s1 — Charlotte N (@charmies21) December 27, 2022

kourtney looks in physical pain https://t.co/BeBKlcZ0wG — cb 🕊 (@pradasunset) December 27, 2022

Kourtney was already tired of this photoshoot that took two hours. You can tell https://t.co/JFNfiA58hK — Sir Beanington (@iamkagi_styles) December 27, 2022

Aside from Kourtney’s discomfort, other observations focused on the fact that the photo seemed to be edited — which … well, it most certainly was — or pointed out that once again the eldest sibling failed to serve a look when compared to her siblings.

no one can convince me these women were in the same room when this photo was taken https://t.co/evr3ATXYfb — matt (@mattxiv) December 27, 2022

why does kourtney’s stylist actually hate her… pic.twitter.com/PwoA2mK1Vq — xion | sos (@xioneedy) December 27, 2022

Whoever styled Kourtney is losing their job pic.twitter.com/32yCzZvA4X — 💘Sophia💘 (@Richard_Vixen) December 27, 2022

Why do they all look photoshopped into this picture?? why are they all looking different directions?? why hasn’t kourtney fired her stylist?? https://t.co/RpmMxCfEZ3 — goldie (@mamasgoldenmilk) December 27, 2022

Well, maybe there was another reason for Kardashian appearing less than thrilled to be there, aside from the usual family drama. Perhaps we will have to wait and find out in season 3 of Hulu’s The Kardashians next year.