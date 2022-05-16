Real love is saying your vows on the steps of a Santa Monica courthouse.

After a few false starts and one Vegas red herring, it-couple and serial PDA offenders, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, have reportedly officially tied the knot.

TMZ reports that the eldest Kardashian sister and blink-182 drummer got married on May 15 in Santa Barbara, donning traditional bride and groom wear on the steps of a downtown courthouse. That’s romance, baby!

However, this apparently isn’t the official ceremony, and the two will have something likely more extravagant in Italy at some point in the near future.

This story is developing.