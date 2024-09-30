Lana Del Rey’s chaotic dating history, explained

Lana Del Rey’s recent wedding to professional alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene has taken even the singer-songwriter’s most dedicated fans by surprise, as the 39-year-old had recently denied that she was dating the Louisiana resident.

Recommended Videos

Del Rey’s relationships have received significant attention from the press and her fans, as they often serve as creative muses for the acclaimed musician’s songs – and even a few frequent collaborators in her work, long after the break-up. With that, it’s worth going back down memory lane to review the star’s previous relationships.

Lana’s first boyfriend following the breakout success of her debut single “Video Games” was Scottish musician Barrie-James O’Neill, best known as a member of the band Kassidy. The two were frequent musical collaborators during their relationship, with Kassidy opening for Del Rey during the first European leg of the 2013-214 Paradise Tour, as well as recording a cover of the Nancy Sinatra and Lee Hazelwood duet, “Summer Wine”.

Even after their break-up in 2014, Del Rey and O’Neill still have a musical partnership, with the latter co-writing four songs on Lana’s 2021 album Blue Banisters, including “Cherry Blossom” and “Living Legend”.

Lana briefly dated photographer Francesco Carrozzini from 2014-2015 following her breakup with O’Neill, and was subsequently linked with rapper G-Eazy, although the singer-songwriter has never addressed this rumor.

The now 39-year-old dated A&E’s Live PD star and real-life police officer Sean “Sticks” Larkin from 2019 to 2020. Although the relationship seemingly ended on good terms, with the musician meeting Larkin’s family, a 2022 stunt by Del Rey, in which she promoted her new album in Larkin’s hometown seemed to point towards drama.

“There’s only one and it’s in Tulsa,” Lana wrote on her alt Instagram account, with a photo of her billboard advertising her ninth studio album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. “It’s. Personal.”

From 2020 onwards, Lana began dating Clayton Johnson, who, like her former flame Barrie-James O’Neill, is a musician in a band – The Johnsons, alongside his brothers. Johnson and Del Rey were a regular feature on each other’s Instagram photos, and even sparked unconfirmed engagement rumors, but the pair ended their relationship circa September 2021.

Lana briefly dated another musician, Jack Donoghue, for a few months in 2022, sparking a meme where the couple were photographed outside of a prison – which seemed like one of Lana’s songs came to life (“TV in Black and White”, anyone?). Following the end of that relationship, she was said to briefly be engaged to talent manager Evan Winkler circa March 2023 – although the details of the relationship remain unclear.

All of this led to Lana’s marriage to Jeremy Dufrene, a Lousiana-based boat captain, who she first met in 2019, snapping a selfie with the alligator tour guide and sharing it with her fans on Facebook at the time. The two wed in an intimate ceremony on the Bayou, attended by Lana’s father and sisters.

“[Lana and Jeremy] initially met a few years ago the first time and then reconnected earlier this year,” a source told People after the nuptials. “Jeremy is different from the men that Lana meets in the entertainment world. He’s a great guy. He’s charming and charismatic in a Southern way, very much a gentleman, and he treats Lana really well. She’s an old soul.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy