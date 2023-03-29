Latest DC News: Jason Momoa has no plans to give up his aquatic kingdom as Batman’s ‘The Flash’ drip leaked

It’s a pretty good day to be a DC fan. David Ayer is putting in the hard work to bring the community back together. The director is showing fans how to be their best selves by rising above the vitriol and killing ‘em with kindness. With less than three months to go before the release date of The Flash, Warner Bros is keeping as tight lipped as possible, but profits will always supersede caution. Ben Afleck’s Batsuit has inadvertently been leaked by the company, and rather than a loose lipped insider the reveal comes from the preorder page for the slated tie in merch. With his own movie premier on the horizon, Jason Momoa has been making the talk show rounds. The Aquaman star is determined to maintain his role as Arthur Curry, even if no one believes that he can. With only a few months to go before Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom hits theatres the actor is running out of time to manifest his destiny as the Atlantean king.

Ben Affleck may return as more than just Bruce Wayne in ‘The Flash’

Photo via Warner Bros.

Ben Affleck’s Batsuit — for what may be his final stint as the iconic character — has finally been shown. The outfit was revealed not in a trailer, but in a preorder for the latest DC merchandise, in the form of a Batman action figure. The 7-inch figure gives a pretty good impression of what Affleck’s final ‘fit may be and has all but confirmed that the actor will return to the iconic digs at least one more time before departing the DCU for good. The reveal has reinvigorated those fans who weren’t already hyped about Michael Keaton’s return for The Flash, and the stunning costume design for both suits can’t be praised enough. If the movie looks half as good as these caped crusaders, it could be the best film the DCU has offered all year.

Jason Momoa (and no one else) thinks there is a future for ‘Aquaman’

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Though Jason Momoa has been excellent about keeping faith in his tenure as Aquaman, he may be the only one. Fans have no doubt the character will return for James Gunn’s DCU, but whether the burly Momoa will still fill the fitted green tights is the real mystery. Its been speculated that the actor will trade out his trident for Lobo’s motorcycle in the upcoming DCU and most fans are torn on the decision, considering it a downgrade. Its easy to admit we would rather keep Momoa in the DC family, and with the original movie grossing more than the Dark Knight trilogy, Aquaman may be the only superhero holdout from the original DCU. If the film fails to materialize decent reviews like many of the DC offerings of late, it may be best to let sleeping fish lie and send Momoa on to a better future with a new character.

While one DC director is done with fans, another is rebuilding the community; One virtual hug at a time.

Via Warner Brother

Years after the release of his DC debut film Suicide Squad director David Ayer is still defending himself from haters of the movie. Rather than meeting fire with fire like Shaazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg, Ayer is choosing to rise above the vitriol. The filmmaker responded to negative flack from a fan with good humor and grace and, in a one in a million exchange, the fan saw the error of their way and apologized. Honestly, the mutual love and kindness was a rare gift from the Twittersphere and a much-needed break from the casual toxicity flung at DC creatives on the reg.