Latest Fantasy News: Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘ocean dragons’ satire pulls our focus from the official ‘Gollum’ release date

It’s a fun day in fantasy news when the on-the-nose absurdity of a satirical version of Marjorie Taylor Greene manages to cross into our realm of focus.

But that day has seemingly come, thanks to a satirical tweet mimicking Greene’s inimitable style, showcasing a farcical attachment to the “biblical” concept of dragons. The tweet in question is bogus, if captivatingly near-believable, but it’s enough to distract the fantasy world from the announcement of an official Gollum release date, as well as continued discourse around season two of Shadow and Bone.

By now, most fans of the series are polishing off the second season, and looking ahead to what — if anything — comes next for the series. A moment from the season finale’s final moment’s is catching plenty of attention, even past concerns over its cancelation, as people wonder if Alina is undergoing a power change.

It would surprise no one if MTG believed in bible dragons for real

Even I’m surprised to see Marjorie Taylor Greene crop up on our roundup of latest fantasy news, but we couldn’t help but include this fire-breathing masterwork of a joke tweet, which a wag with the handle “Liam Nissan” used to troll one of MGT’s (actual, bonafide, non-satirical) godly-good morning tweets. No, MGT didn’t come up with this bit of ocean-dragon drollery. But whoever did, we salute you.

We finally have a release date for the Gollum game

A new venture into Middle Earth is finally arriving, in the form of Gollum. The unique title has been in development for ages, and fans were starting to lose faith. Many people assumed the game would never come to pass, but news of an official release date shifted the conversation in a much more positive direction. Few people expected to traverse Middle Earth as the wretched, desperate Gollum, but we’re certainly on-board with the unique approach.

Alina’s new powers prompt questions among Shadow and Bone fans

In Shadow and Bone season two’s final moment’s, Alina Starkov — the Sun Summoner and savior of Ravka — is seen using a very new ability. She used a shiny version of Kirigan’s “Cut” earlier in the episode, as she fought him in the fold, but the attack she uses against that parem-ed up Heartrender doesn’t look like any form of Sun Summoning. Instead, it looks almost identical to Kirigan’s own cut, complete with writhing shadows.

This quickly prompted questions from fans, who were shocked to see Alina seemingly summon shadow. The change doesn’t have precedent in Leigh Bardugo’s books, which leaves viewers without answers until season three — please let there be a season three — arrives on Netflix.