Latest ‘Last of Us’ News: Fresh mods allow gamers to play as Bella Ramsey’s Ellie as early reviews start trickling in

Early reviews for HBO’s Last of Us adaptation are officially in, and they paint a thoroughly promising picture.

Fans of the games behind the upcoming series are thoroughly heartened by the news, but few believe claims that the show improves on the games. Naughty Dog’s creations are simply to masterful to be bested, but that isn’t to say HBO can’t make something of different, but similar, quality. The actors behind many of the show’s most necessary characters are certainly putting in their all, and leaning on their past experiences to add that vital human element to their performance.

Some fans aren’t ready to make the transition from the games to the show just yet, but modders have already provided them with the perfect ease-in. Players can officially lean on mods to transform Ellie into Bella Ramsey’s version, melding the video game and HBO series into one.

Modders add Bella Ramsey into the game

Image via Naughty Dog

Gamers can officially enjoy the Last of Us world as Bella Ramsey’s Ellie, thanks to the efforts of modders. Many people are already in love with the version of Ellie they’ve come to know across games, but it’s still a delight to see her transform into a freckled, frowning version of Ramsey.

Reviews paint a promising picture of the adaptation

Image via HBO

Early reviews for The Last of Us are officially out, and thus far things are looking good. The show has secured a shining 98 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as a solid 84 on Metacritic, and the vast majority of reviews are dripping with praise. All that could change when audiences get a chance to share their own opinions, but for now optimism is high.

Gabriel Luna leans on his history to inform his Tommy performance

HBO Max

A slew of stellar actors are set to star in HBO’s The Last of Us, with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the lead roles. Gabriel Luna will join them as the slightly less prominent, but no less loved, Tommy, Joel’s younger brother. Luna discussed his process, in the lead-up to filming, and revealed that he leaned on his history to improve his performance. Former roles as a soldier, as well as combat training, will all come in handy as Luna tackles Tommy’s many challenges.