LeVar Burton joins TikTok and ‘Community’ fans think he’s dropping hints for future film

The darkest timeline may just yield some space to the brightest one yet for Community fans all over the globe. As LeVar Burton joins TikTok, the actor seems to celebrate one of his most cherished roles on television, with a few simple yet effective words.

As the Star Trek actor joins the app on the bridge of banning, fans quickly noticed the nod to one of his shortest yet iconic roles on TV, when he played himself in Community. Appearing as LeVar Burton, and consequently, as Troy’s role model capable of leaving the student completely starstruck, the short yet mighty cameos clearly made an impression on the actor, even amidst his accolade-studded repertoire. Shared among fans of the series on Reddit, Burton’s caption on TikTok was described as being “streets ahead,” — as a reference to the controversial Pierce Hawthorne.

The caption above mentioned touches on his cameo’s last moments when Burton joined Troy on his boat trip, apparently to the Gulf of Mexico. While this quirky nod to his role may be just an ode to the show that clearly meant a lot to the actor, some eagle-eyed and hopeful fans believe he may just be giving some hints for the upcoming Community film that will finally confirm Abed’s prophecy. Talk about manifestation!

His possible return to the film may have something to do with Donald Glover’s own confirmed presence in the highly-anticipated cinematic installment. While Burton and Troy (Glover) embarked on their long trip, leaving the crew back home at community college, this new celebrity addition to TikTok has sparked all kinds of creative joy among fans of the sitcom, who thoroughly believe the film ought to include both actors, as the instigators of the initial plot in the movie.

Naturally, information has been well kept under wraps, but hey, all hopes run high as we all keep blasting out the Reading Rainbow theme as we await for Community‘s film to finally hit the screens.