Lin-Manuel Miranda skips 2022 Oscars due to COVID-19

Oscar-nominated director and songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda will be skipping this year’s Academy Awards due to COVID-19.

Miranda posted the news on Twitter, saying that he’ll be self-isolating due to his wife, Vanessa Nadal, testing positive for the virus. Fortunately, he and his children have so far received negative results but are skipping the ceremony to err on the side of caution.

Miranda is nominated for his second Oscar tonight, thanks to his work on Encanto‘s “Dos Oruguitas”, which is nominated for Best Original Song.

He ended the tweet saying that he will be cheering for his colleagues in Tick Tick Boom and Encanto during the award event.

Made it to Hollywood…

This weekend, my wife tested ➕ for COVID.

She's doing fine. Kids & I have tested ➖, but out of caution, I won't be going to the Oscars tomorrow night. Cheering for my TickTickBoom & Encanto families w my own family, alongside all of you, ALL of you. -LMM — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 26, 2022

Celebrities have been reaching out to Miranda to wish him well, with Mark Hamill replied to Miranda’s post, saying that the Oscars are “twice much more fun from home”. Actress Kristen Schaal also replied to the post, wishing for Miranda to have a good night even if he’s watching from home.

Wishing you & your family all the best & cheering for TickTickBoom too!

PS- I’ve been to the Oscars twice & they’re MUCH more fun from home.

❤️- Mar🐫 — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) March 26, 2022

Oh no! Stay healthy. Get some drinks and popcorn. Have the best night anyways ! — Kristen Schaal (@kristenschaaled) March 27, 2022

Tick Tick Boom is up for two awards tonight, with Andrew Garfield earning a nomination for Best Actor, as well as the film receiving a nod for Best Film Editing. Meanwhile, Encanto is nominated for Best Animated Feature, Best Original Score, and Best Original Song with “Dos Oruguitas”.

If “Dos Orugitas” does take out the award, singer-songwriter Sebastián Yatra has expressed his intent to hug fellow Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio if he wins the award.