Lizzo’s ‘Big Grrl’ dancers pen letter in support of the star amid accusations of sexual harassment

It has not been a good month for Lizzo. The award-winning singer who made a name for herself spreading body positivity has been accused of weight shaming and sexual harassment by several of her former backup dancers. Some of them have even sued Lizzo, claiming that they were demeaned in ways “that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing,” according to a statement by their lawyer, Ron Zambrano.

Lizzo has denied these allegations, but the ongoing legal case has caused serious damage to her credibility and her overall reputation as a pop star. It has gotten so dire, in fact, that fans were shocked to see that some of Lizzo’s other backup dancers have penned a letter defending the singer. The letter was originally posted to the Big Grrl’s official Instagram account. The account gets its name from the reality series Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, which is a reality competition that premiered on Amazon in 2022.

“We had the time of our lives on The Special Tour,” the letter stated. “We have been so honored to share the stage with such amazing talent. The commitment to character and culture taking precedence over every movement and moment has been one of the Greatest lessons and Blessings that we could possibly ask for.” The former dancers went on to reaffirm Lizzo’s reputation as a promoter of body positivity, despite the damning accusations of body shaming that she’s currently being hit with.

“THANK YOU to Lizzo for shattering limitations and kicking in the door way [sic] for the Big Grrrl & Big Boiii Dancers to do what we love… Not only for Us, but for Women and All people breaking barriers,” the letter continued. The rest of it (which you can read below) is predictably light on references to Lizzo’s accusations, focusing instead on the opportunities she’s created for unknown performers. Beyoncé is another person who appears to be on Lizzo’s side. She gave the singer a shout out, saying “I love you Lizzo!” during a recent concert performance in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

This positive spin is not altogether different from the statement Lizzo made when the accusations were first made. “These last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing,” Lizzo wrote in a lengthy post. “My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized… Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed. These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

Regardless of what the singer or her supporters have to say, the case against her is going ahead. In addition to the aforementioned instances of body shaming and sexual harassment, Lizzo is being accused of of creating a hostile work environment and sexual harassment, enacting religious and racial harassment, interference with prospective economic advantage, and perhaps most shocking of all, false imprisonment.

The suit does not specify a dollar amount, but NBC News theorizes that it will account for emotional distress, unpaid wages and attorney’s fees.