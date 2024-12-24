‘Looking forward to starting over’: Miley Cyrus gears up for new a era after reflecting on her 2024 journey

Miley Cyrus has had an eventful 2024, navigating both personal and professional milestones. As the year wraps up, she’s reflecting on her journey with a heartfelt post that she shared on Instagram and X.

On Dec. 24, the 32-year-old singer wrote, “It’s bittersweet saying goodbye to a year that has been so good to me, but I am looking forward to starting over again.” Cyrus added that she always gives it her all in whatever she does, even when, at times, it doesn’t always go as planned. Despite describing it as a “heartbreaking process,” Cyrus is confident that the pieces “come back together and create something beautiful.” She concluded her message by thanking those who have made her 2024 a special one.

Cyrus initially gained widespread fame for her role as Miley Stewart in Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana, which aired from 2006 to 2011. The show paved the way for her rise as a pop sensation. She has had her fair share of controversies throughout the years, but she’s always managed to bounce back, and this year has been great for her despite some setbacks, including her alleged feud with her father Billy Ray Cyrus and a copyright claim against her 2023 song “Flowers”. Based on her social media post, Cyrus seems intent on leaving this year’s issues behind to focus on moving forward.

What’s next for Miley Cyrus?

Cyrus has released eight studio albums since 2007, with her latest being 2023’s Endless Summer Vacation. Though Cyrus has been in the music business for a long time, 2024 marked her first Grammy win, as she took home two Grammy Awards for Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year, both for the song “Flowers.” In an interview months after the ceremony, Cyrus said it was the first time she was “actually being taken seriously at the Grammys,” adding that she’s proud of what she’s accomplished.

In Aug., Cyrus made history when she was honored with a Disney Legend Award, the youngest person ever to receive the accolade. The award is given to artists who have made a significant impact on the Walt Disney legacy, and others who have received the award include Harrison Ford, Idina Menzel, Hans Zimmer, and George Lucas, among many others. “Legends get scared, too. I’m scared right now, but the difference is we do it anyway, and all of you can do that every single day. It’s legendary to be afraid and do it anyway. There is no such thing as failure when you try,” Cyrus said, getting emotional during her acceptance speech.

After a successful year, Cyrus is gearing up for her ninth studio album. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the singer teased what fans can expect from her new project. Her inspiration for the “concept album” was Pink Floyd’s The Wall, describing it as “hypnotizing and glamorous.” “It’s a concept album that’s an attempt to medicate somewhat of a sick culture through music,” she added. She also revealed that her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, has been working with her as well. The album’s release date is yet to be announced, but it is expected to drop sometime in 2025.

