‘Love is Blind Minneapolis’: Leaks, rumors, and drama abound

Season 5 of Netflix’s Love is Blind hasn’t even concluded yet, and viewers already have their sights set on what comes next. Following the impending conclusion of season 6 — which airs its finale on March 6 and its reunion a week later, on March 13 — the show will shift focus to a new location, and fans are already invested.

Much of that investment is the result of premature drama, rather than real interest in the show’s supposed aims. Its become an increasingly prevalent issue the deeper Love is Blind gets into its seasons that participants ditch the show’s love-seeking purpose for more selfish motivations. Love is Blind has proved itself to be a star-maker, as singles on earlier seasons find easy reality fame in the wake of their participation, and that’s shifted how the show is treated. Once, it was a pure, creative, and genuinely intriguing experiment. Now, its a quick path to reality fame, and that’s how many of its recent stars treat their tenure on the show.

That issue could spell the end of Love is Blind eventually, but so long as people keep showing up to watch, Netflix will keep putting out seasons. Even as it grapples with the extremely messy men of season 6, the still-pending lawsuits of season 5, and the already-blossoming drama of season 7, which is set to gather singles from Minneapolis for yet another attempt to prove that love really is blind.

Love is Blind season 7 drama, explained

Controversy surrounding season 7 of Love is Blind started long, long before the season was even hinted at by Netflix itself. But shows take a long time to make, and pretty much the moment filming began in Minneapolis, rumors about the eventual season were popping off. Rumors are largely swirling around the participants prepped to show up in season 7, and they’re spreading like wildfire as season 6 comes to a close.

Few specific names have been dropped when discussing participants for the Minneapolis season of Love is Blind, but there is plenty of chatter about just who will find themselves in the pods. This chatter is largely stemming from Minneapolis natives, some of whom are bracing themselves to see familiar faces on the next season of the Netflix show. One TikTok user, in particular, spurred conversations when she shared her tearful take on Netflix’s casting process.

That casting process already came under fire in season 6, after a number of the men involved were exposed as cheaters and liars, and their pre-casting relationships were revealed. It seems Netflix has yet to learn a necessary lesson, as people from Minneapolis pile onto the show with newfound criticism of the vetting process.

At least a few of the incoming men prepped to appear in Love is Blind‘s seventh season are deeply unqualified to be seeking love, according to TikTok user Andra, who’s been speaking on cast leaks for a while now. After discovering that an ex was among the rumored cast members, @hopeyoufindyourdad took to her TikTok page to warn women away, and to blast Netflix for casting “horrible people” for the incoming season.

Its still unclear exactly who Andra is talking about, but I imagine more clarity will come once the season is actually airing. She’s uncertain as to how much she’s at liberty to discuss, presently, but the gloves are sure to come off once she sees her ex’s face on the small screen in a few months. There are claims about the identity of the man in question, but, until we have official confirmation of his identity, we won’t be perpetuating any potentially damaging rumors here.