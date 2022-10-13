British rapper M.I.A. has caught herself in some hot water over some completely unprompted anti-vaccine sentiments in response to Alex Jones’ defamation hearing. Yes, that is a real sentence.

Following the news of Alex Jones being forced to pay a whopping $965 million to the Sandy Hook victims’ families for spreading misinformation, M.I.A. has decided now is definitely the time to bring up some COVID-19 conspiracy theories.

“If Alex Jones pays for lying, shouldn’t every celebrity pushing vaccines pay too?”

Definitely, the same thing and definitely comparable, M.I.A. Fittingly the internet denizens quickly dragged the “Paper Planes” artist for one of the strangest tweets to come from the entire Jones debacle.

If Alex jones pays for lying shouldn’t every celebrity pushing vaccines pay too ? — M.I.A. (@MIAuniverse) October 12, 2022

One of the internet’s favorite niche microcelebrities, unionist cat Jorts, simply responded “we have been thru enough this week.” Now is not the time for a cat to be worried, let alone one with the name Jorts.

C’mon we have been thru enough this week — Jorts (and Jean) (@JortsTheCat) October 13, 2022

Others went for a more scathing response to M.I.A.’s tweet, including many using the rapper’s own songs to bite her on the backside. There’s also the obvious joke to be made with her stage name of M.I.A., which you can assume how that ended up.

Nothing but paper planes flying around in that head https://t.co/8G04GtAJMa — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 13, 2022

One of the beautiful and horrific things about freedom of speech is it means no matter how unhinged your beliefs are, no matter how little they are based on actual fact and evidence, you can have a fair say on any matter. That’s definitely something, isn’t it?

Just because you have a First Amendment right to say stupid things on the internet doesn't mean you should. https://t.co/uJGYN6YNvk — Ari Cohn (@AriCohn) October 13, 2022

It must be repeated this entire tweet was triggered by M.I.A. tweeting in regard to the Alex Jones defamation suit over the Sandy Hook shooting which claimed the lives of children. There’s absolutely no relation to COVID-19 or vaccines in this story, other than tangentially with Jones’ other bizarre beliefs.

I'm not aware of celebrities "pushing vaccines," but is vaccination against a virus, associated with long-term health problems and death, comparable to calling the murder of 26 people, including 20 children a hoax? You're an astute/talented musician, but the post is misguided IMO — David_A1965 (@Davy_Acko) October 12, 2022

M.I.A. can take some comfort in not being the only high-profile musician to be letting everyone know their unhinged beliefs, with Kanye West typically taking those headlines.