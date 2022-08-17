Machine Gun Kelly smashes a glass on his forehead and broadcasts the bloody aftermath

For the second time this year, Machine Gun Kelly has performed an attention-grabbing — and largely pointless act of defiance — on stage during a concert and subsequently shared his injuries on social media.

According to Stereogum, the stunt occurred after MGK consumed red wine on stage at Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium. He explained to the audience that every 10 minutes of overtime would cost him a whopping $70,000 in fines. Then he boasted to his cheering fans:

“You know what I say to that? ‘I’m not stopping this show for shit. I’m rich, bitch!’”

The cross-genre musician took the empty wine glass and slammed it against his forehead, causing it to shatter, prompting his fans to burst into another round of applause before he started singing the track Make Up Sex. After the show, he uploaded the whole thing to his Instagram Stories.

It’s the second time this summer that MGK has caught headlines for his on-stage antics. The previous event took place during a performance of My Ex’s Best Friend at an afterparty, and he prefaced the act with a similar comment.

Later, in an interview with Seth Meyers, he downplayed the incident and compared it to tapping a fork against a glass, an act often used at social gatherings to draw attention to the host.

MGK isn’t the first musician to flagrantly ignore the guidelines of venues, and almost certainly won’t be the last, either.

Life in Pink is streaming on Hulu.