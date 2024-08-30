Mamma mia! ABBA joins 30 other artists who don’t want a certain campaign using their music ⏤ or else

As we inch closer to deciding the 2024 presidential election this November, music artists around the globe are publicly making it clear which candidate can and can not use their discography for promotion — and ABBA is the latest to put their foot down in regards to their music being played at campaign rallies.

With the election drawing near, Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris have notably both used anthems from particular artists in an attempt to promote their respective campaigns. Harris, of course, has chosen “Freedom” by music superstar Beyoncé as her main campaign anthem, while Trump has borrowed several hits from a variety of artists — many of whom haven’t been too pleased with that decision.

So while Harris stomps through cities blasting “Freedom” in the loudspeakers, Trump’s music selection is shrinking by the day and his playlist is now running dry. How tragic.

Listen up babe, new playlist just dropped pic.twitter.com/fv205JBFq7 — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) August 29, 2024

Much like Adele, Celine Dion, Foo Fighters, Neil Young, and even Beyoncé herself, ABBA has now joined in on the party and halted the use of their music at future Trump campaign events. Of course, this move doesn’t necessarily mean that the group is anti-Trump, but it’s clear they aren’t thrilled with their music being used as political propaganda.

Last month, the Republican candidate featured hits such as “The Winner Takes It All” and “Dancing Queen” during a rally in Minnesota, prompting ABBA to issue an eye-catching statement once the group learned about their songs being used at the event. “Universal Music Publishing AB and Polar Music International AB have not received any request, so no permission or license has been given to Trump,” the group insisted in the statement, requesting that the use of their songs be taken down and not used again.

This collection of artists from different genres coming together to demand that Trump’s campaign stops using their songs has surely left a sour taste in his mouth. Either that or it’s resulted in him tossing more ketchup all over the walls out of sheer anger.

Perhaps this will teach the MAGA martyr that doing deplorable things in life and insulting people won’t elevate your status and favor in the music realm. But hey, at least he’s still got Kid Rock’s toe-tapping discography to use as much as his little orange heart desires.

