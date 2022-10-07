Margot Robbie has strong feelings about Lady Gaga as the new Harley Quinn

Margot Robbie became the first actress to portray Harley Quinn in live-action when she debuted in Suicide Squad, and has strong feelings about Lady Gaga now portraying the character.

Lady Gaga was confirmed to join the musical sequel to 2017’s Joker, with the film to be from Quinn’s perspective inside Arkham Asylum as she falls in love with the Joker. The massive tonal change marks it already unique among sequels, as Joker: Folie a Deux seeks to follow up on the first film’s multiple Academy Award nominations.

The news of the casting comes as a slight surprise given Robbie had been praised for her portrayal of the character in her three appearances to date. Asked about her thoughts on Gaga taking on what seemed to be “her” role, Robbie expressed delight around the casting saying it does “all she wants” during an interview with MTV.

“It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning, it’s all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way, like, Macbeth or Batman, always gets passed, you know, from great actor to great actor. And it’s kind of like someone gets to do their Batman or someone gets to do their Macbeth or someone, you know?”

Robbie spoke glowingly of being able to take on roles popularized by others, comparing it with her taking on Queen Elizabeth I after a spectacular performance from fellow Australian Cate Blanchett before hers. She reiterates her believes Gaga will do something “incredible” with the role, and thinks it’s great female roles are getting several attempts.

“And I feel like in not so many cases are they female characters. Queen Elizabeth I, but like beyond that, which I got to have a crack out as well, which I was honored to do. I was like, ‘Wow, Cate Blanchett did Queen Elizabeth I. Now I get to.’ It’s such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. And I think she’ll do something incredible with it.”

Joker: Folie a Deux is currently shceduled for an Oct. 4 2024 release date.