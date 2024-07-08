Margot Robbie’s husband Tom Ackerley’s net worth confirmed

Hollywood’s Barbie Margot Robbie has a Ken in real life, whom she married in 2016. You might have seen her producer husband’s films, but do you know who Tom Ackerley is?

Recommended Videos

Yup, Margot Robbie is married (I can hear some hearts breaking), and she has been married since 2016. Like many Hollywood A-listers who prefer to marry in their profession, Robbie chose to marry an actor-turned-producer she met in 2013. Tom Ackerley was an assistant director on the sets of the romantic war drama film Suite Française when he met Robbie, who was starring alongside six other leads.

After their interactions on the set in 2013, Ackerley and Robbie began dating the following year. After a three-year-long healthy and happy relationship, the two tied the knot in a private ceremony in Byron Bay, New South Wales, in Dec. 2016. Recently on July 7, 2024, Robbie announced that the couple is expecting their first child. While we know everything about Robbie and her whereabouts (thanks to the paparazzi, who are crazy about her), very little is known about her husband. Are you itching to know more yet?

Tom Ackerley’s net worth

The British-born Ackerley has been active in Hollywood since 2001, taking on various professions in the industry. He has accumulated a sizable wealth over all these years, earning $4 million under his name according to Celebrity Net Worth. While it is massive, his wife Margot Robbie has an even more incredible net worth of $60 million.

Tom Ackerley initially started his Hollywood career as an extra in the first three installments of the Harry Potter film series. Finding little success in acting, Ackerley took a break from films and returned to the industry as a production runner. He worked in films like Gambit (2012) and Rush (2013) before becoming an assistant director. He then worked in various television series and films, including Pride, Suite Française, The Two Faces of January, and Macbeth (2015).

In 2014, he co-founded LuckyChap Entertainment, alongside friends Sophia Kerr and Josey McNamara and his then-girlfriend Margot Robbie. This became his main source of income from 2014 onward. The films under his production banner include I, Tonya (2017), Promising Young Woman (2020), as well as the award-winning blockbuster Barbie (2023).

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy