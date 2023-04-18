Marjorie Taylor Greene’s new podcast set to explore Joe Biden’s impeachment, bank records, and ‘party of pedophiles’

If you’re not getting enough Marjorie Taylor Greene in your life it looks like the madam of misinformation herself is going to fix that – with a new podcast. Now Greene can spread her constant lies through a new medium, hooray!

The podcast is called MTG: Battleground and will use the classic Republican tactic of “blame the other guy” by covering everything Biden and calling all Democrats pedophiles. In the maiden episode, she said her podcast will of course be different from all the other ones.

“I’m going to give you an inside look at the bills coming to the floor, hearings that are happening on our powerful committees in the Republican controlled Congress and the issues that we really need to fight on.”

Watch MTGs New Podcast MTG: Battleground! MTG talks Biden Impeachment, Biden bank records, & “Democrats are party of pedophiles” comments. https://t.co/pT2woWKrKJ — MTG Battleground (@battlegroundMTG) April 18, 2023

The setup of the podcast is simple: just Greene in front of a curtain at a desk with a microphone. Is it entertaining? Is Greene good at podcasting? This isn’t a review but let’s just say watching paint dry is also a thing you can do with your free time. You would get just as much out of it, and as a bonus you wouldn’t have to hear Greene’s voice.

Greene is of course an unapologetic Trump supporter and hard liner, and she recently set off another firestorm by tweeting about recently arrested Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Douglas Teixeira, the soldier allegedly responsible for the recent secret American classified document leak.

“Jake Teixeira is white, male, christian, and antiwar,” Greene tweeted. “That makes him an enemy to the Biden regime. And he told the truth about troops being on the ground in Ukraine and a lot more.”

The statement was so off-base that even party liner Lindsey Graham called her out on it. He went on ABC’s This Week and called it “one of the most irresponsible statements she could make.”

“If you’re a member of the military intelligence community, and you disagree with American policy, and you think you’re going to be OK when it comes to leaking classified information, you’re going to go to jail,” he said. Greene responded by tweeting a fake image of Graham holding a Bud Light can with the image of transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney on it.

The image doesn’t really make sense considering the cans aren’t available for purchase – but who needs actual truth when you can just make up your own truth?

This is probably the most dangerous thing about Greene having a podcast. She has zero scruples about lying and spreading misinformation, and unfortunately there are millions of people who believe these rich politicians somehow have their best interests at heart. Pretty sad.