Mark Cuban cannot seem to decide if he’s a Republican or a Democrat, but he has chosen sides again

Billionaire Mark Cuban wants to buy Fox News and X after exiting his decade-long role in ABC’s Shark Tank. Oh, and he has quite some things to say about the upcoming elections.

The 2024 U.S. Presidential elections have brought several celebrities and public figures to the spotlight for engaging with the ongoing campaigns. After the “star”-studded attendance at the RNC and actual star-studded DNC 2024, and an endless stream of political endorsements flooding social media, we have a fair idea of where America’s political inclinations lie. With each passing day, we’re seeing new faces join the list.

The latest buzz in town is about the American billionaire investor and businessman Mark Cuban, a staunch supporter of libertarianism who nonetheless believes paying more taxes is the most patriotic thing someone can do.

Apart from his obviously flourishing business and investments, Cuban has been religiously involved in philanthropy and political commentary for a long time through his blog. And in the wake of upcoming elections, the billionaire has announced his loyalties.

Is Mark Cuban a Republican?

With the 2024 elections looming, Cuban isn’t shy about sharing his views on the political landscape. But thus far, his opinion and actions have been fairly confusing for people to fit into a single color. Take 2012, for instance: Cuban donated $7,000 to political campaigns, with $6,000 going to Republican Senator Orrin Hatch, and $1,000 to Democratic Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren. Talk about having two feet in two boats.

Then, in 2015, Cuban said that he would “prefer to be a Republican,” but also brought up his disagreement with the Republicans on most social issues. He also highlighted the rigid party structure, but called Trump “the best thing to happen” to politics in a long time. (via Yahoo!) However, his views on the former president changed quickly.

Cuban has not been shy about his disdain for Donald Trump in recent years, and makes sure to keep this in public notice. How, you ask? In the most hilarious ways. When Trump famously offered $5 million to a charity of Barack Obama’s choice in exchange for releasing Obama’s college transcripts and passport records in Nov. 2012, Cuban fired back with his offer—$1 million for Trump to shave his head. But we can at least attest that Mark Cuban is not a Republican.

A year after calling him the “best thing to happen to politics,” Cuban called Trump the biggest “jagoff” while supporting the Democratic candidate Hilary Clinton for president during the 2016 presidential elections. In the following elections in 2020, Cuban again voiced his support for former Vice President and Democrat leader Joe Biden. Seems like the businessman has chosen a side to stick to, finally?

Although Mark Cuban continues to call himself an independent voter, his political loyalties seem to side with the Democrats recently.

In an X post on Thursday, Sept. 5, Cuban endorsed and called the Democratic candidate Kamala Harris “the only candidate in Founder Mode.” (via Business Insider) But before you think it’s an innocent endorsement, Cuban has also put his name forward to head the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a Kamala Harris administration. Similar to how he wanted to become Trump’s vice president ahead of the 2016 elections. (via Business Insider)

