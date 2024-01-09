Home Celebrities

What companies does Mark Cuban own?

Mark Cuban might be leaving ‘Shark Tank,’ but there is still plenty of chum in the water.

Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images

Mark Cuban has his fingers in almost every pie. The billionaire has one of the most diverse portfolios on the market. His NBA franchise, Shark Tank ventures, and film production companies are slowly pushing the businessman higher on Forbes World’s Billionaire List.

Cuban is involved with over 200 companies, and shows absolutely no sign of slowing his business-savvy roll.

What were Mark Cuban’s first business ventures?

Mark Cuban has been, according to Mark Cuban, a natural businessman since he was 12. As a youth, he sold garbage bags door to door and sold his first company, MicroSolutions, to H&R Block fresh out of college. By 1995, he was a pioneering voice for the first streaming service, AudioNet, which he sold in 2000 for just under 6 billion dollars.

Later that same year, Cuban bought the Dallas Mavericks, and though he’d never considered owning a team, his recent windfall – and the lack of fan enthusiasm for his favorite team – pushed the entrepreneur to reach out. Within 3 months, Cuban was the sole owner of the team, and cemented his fame as one of the most outspoken billionaires in the market.

What are Mark Cuban’s businesses?

Cuban’s purchase of the Dallas Mavericks launched him to fame. His controversial presence on the court (he was fined nearly 2 million dollars over the years for his loud mouth), as well as his willingness to do whatever it took to see his team win, made Cuban a sensational owner to follow. Over the years, the billionaire has been incredibly generous with his money, and civic-minded with his investments.

Cuban regularly hands out massive bonuses to his players and staff, and his direct-to-consumer pharmaceutical company, Cost Plus Drugs, has dramatically cut into the pharmaceutical industry. Even if his every venture isn’t world-changing or guaranteed to net him an absolutely mindboggling amount of cash, the sheer number of businesses under his belt ensures Cuban will never drop off the billionaires list.

  1. 2020CV
  2. 3Data
  3. AGOT
  4. Alethea
  5. Allstar
  6. Allure Systems
  7. Almost Friday
  8. Alyssa’s Bakery
  9. AngelHack
  10. Apptopia
  11. Arbitrum
  12. Art of Sports
  13. Artists Den Entertainment
  14. Auxuman
  15. AXS TV
  16. Baozza
  17. Bequest
  18. Biolinq
  19. Biomeme
  20. BizToc
  21. Blocto
  22. Bold Metrics
  23. Brondell
  24. BrothWorks
  25. BSB Brown Sugar Bourbon
  26. Calant
  27. Campus Ink
  28. Catapult
  29. Cause Reports
  30. Cerebro Sports
  31. ChangeEd
  32. Civic Science
  33. Clipisode
  34. Cluster
  35. Collegedebt.com
  36. CommitChange
  37. Converge
  38. Converus
  39. CryptoSlam
  40. Cultivate
  41. Dallas Mavericks
  42. Dameday Couture
  43. DAOHQ
  44. Dave
  45. dClimate
  46. DeFi Alliance
  47. Defined.fi
  48. Degreed
  49. Diaper Dust
  50. Digest.ai
  51. Divorced Girl Smiling
  52. Dizzy & Vertigo Institute of Los Angeles
  53. Dust
  54. Earth Brands
  55. Eon Health
  56. Erisa Recovery
  57. Esprezzo
  58. Eterneva
  59. Ethpass
  60. Fabric8Labs
  61. Fabrica
  62. Finalyze Captal
  63. Fireside
  64. FiscalNote
  65. Foodguides
  66. FORT Robotics
  67. Gecko Robotics
  68. Genetesis
  69. Global Teaching Project
  70. Guardian
  71. Hala Systems
  72. Handle Fitness
  73. Hirebotics
  74. HomeCourt
  75. HYPERVSN
  76. Ice Shaker
  77. Illuno
  78. Injective Protocol
  79. Ink, Inc
  80. Inside.com
  81. Joy Milk Tea
  82. Klima
  83. Labdoor
  84. Lazy
  85. Lfttt
  86. Lightyear
  87. Loliware
  88. Lucky trader
  89. LVRG
  90. Mad Rabbit
  91. Magnolia Pictures
  92. Mahmee
  93. Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs Company
  94. Mark Cuban Foundation
  95. Maus Foundation
  96. Mavs Gaming
  97. Melni
  98. Mintable
  99. MobileODT
  100. Momentum
  101. Moolah
  102. Moov Technologies
  103. MUSH
  104. Neutral Foods
  105. NFT Grnius
  106. NFT42
  107. Nimble
  108. Noshi
  109. Numilk
  110. Nuro Retention
  111. Offeat Media Group
  112. Oorbit
  113. Open Garden
  114. OpenSea
  115. Osaro
  116. Otolith Labs
  117. Paladin
  118. Pascal Tags
  119. Percepto
  120. PerfectPost
  121. Phaidra
  122. Philo
  123. Polygon
  124. Prep Expert
  125. Pricestack
  126. REDEF
  127. Regent Craft
  128. Relativity Space
  129. Rise Nation
  130. Rock the Bells
  131. Samaya
  132. SambaTV
  133. Savypak
  134. ScoutibleStatSocial
  135. Selery
  136. Settle
  137. ShiftSmart
  138. Snacklins
  139. Sonara
  140. Sparkcharge
  141. Spontivly
  142. Sportlogiq
  143. Sporttradat
  144. Sriracha2Go
  145. Strateos
  146. Strella Biotechnology
  147. SubSafe
  148. SuperRare
  149. Sweet Tooth Hotel
  150. Synthesia
  151. Texas Legends
  152. The Longhairs
  153. The Zebra
  154. THEMAGIC5
  155. ThirdWeb
  156. Three Commas
  157. TickerAi
  158. Toggle
  159. Tokenproof
  160. TokenScript
  161. TransCrypts
  162. Trophy Smack
  163. Twist It Up
  164. Underdog Sports
  165. Unite Genomics
  166. Upstart
  167. Validic
  168. VidIQ
  169. Virtuix Omni
  170. Vizzywig
  171. VNTANA
  172. Wild Earth
  173. Wondry cocktail wines & creams
  174.  World 1 League
  175. WriteyBoard
  176. Yendo
  177. Zapper
  178. ZenLedger
  179. ZergNet
  180. Zoba

Mark Cuban’s Shark Tank ventures

Cuban joined Shark Tank in 2009 as one of the original 5 “titans of industry.” Over the years, Cuban has backed hundreds of ventures on top of making around 50k an episode (which is roughly $1 million a season) and still holds stakes in quite a few. Cuban is set to leave the series as of 2024, and while this list will likely never get any longer, he’s still raking in the dough with his shares.

  1. Bala
  2. BillShark
  3. Brightwheel
  4. Chapul
  5. Chirps Chips
  6. Combat Flip Flops
  7. Cup Board Pro
  8. DinoDon
  9. Dude Wipes
  10. Echo Valley Meats
  11. Eterneva
  12. Fat Shack
  13. Guardian Bijes
  14. Hicc Away
  15. Holiball
  16. Hugo’s Amazing Tape
  17. Ice Shaker
  18. IceBeanie
  19. Loliware
  20. LuminAID
  21. Mad Rabbit
  22. Melni
  23. MeshTek
  24. Mush
  25. Nohbo
  26. Nuts ‘N More
  27. Packback
  28. Pan’s Mushroom jerky
  29. Pick-up Pools
  30. Prep Expert
  31. Qball
  32. R. Riveter
  33. Ready, Set, Food!
  34. Shower Toga
  35. Simple Sugars
  36. Slyde Handboards
  37. Snacklins
  38. Storage Scholars
  39. Subsafe
  40. The Lapel Project
  41. The Living Christmas Co
  42. The Longhairs
  43. Tower Paddleboards
  44. Truffle Shuffle
  45. Twist It Up
  46. Unreal Deli
  47. Wild Earth
  48. Wondry
  49. Zoobean
Ash Martinez
About the author

Ash Martinez

Ash has been obsessed with Star Wars and video games since she was old enough to hold a lightsaber. It’s with great delight that she now utilizes this deep lore professionally as a Freelance Writer for We Got This Covered. Leaning on her Game Design degree from Bradley University, she brings a technical edge to her articles on the latest video games. When not writing, she can be found aggressively populating virtual worlds with trees.