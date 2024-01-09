What companies does Mark Cuban own?

Mark Cuban might be leaving ‘Shark Tank,’ but there is still plenty of chum in the water.

Mark Cuban has his fingers in almost every pie. The billionaire has one of the most diverse portfolios on the market. His NBA franchise, Shark Tank ventures, and film production companies are slowly pushing the businessman higher on Forbes World’s Billionaire List.

Cuban is involved with over 200 companies, and shows absolutely no sign of slowing his business-savvy roll.

What were Mark Cuban’s first business ventures?

Mark Cuban has been, according to Mark Cuban, a natural businessman since he was 12. As a youth, he sold garbage bags door to door and sold his first company, MicroSolutions, to H&R Block fresh out of college. By 1995, he was a pioneering voice for the first streaming service, AudioNet, which he sold in 2000 for just under 6 billion dollars.

Later that same year, Cuban bought the Dallas Mavericks, and though he’d never considered owning a team, his recent windfall – and the lack of fan enthusiasm for his favorite team – pushed the entrepreneur to reach out. Within 3 months, Cuban was the sole owner of the team, and cemented his fame as one of the most outspoken billionaires in the market.

What are Mark Cuban’s businesses?

Cuban’s purchase of the Dallas Mavericks launched him to fame. His controversial presence on the court (he was fined nearly 2 million dollars over the years for his loud mouth), as well as his willingness to do whatever it took to see his team win, made Cuban a sensational owner to follow. Over the years, the billionaire has been incredibly generous with his money, and civic-minded with his investments.

Cuban regularly hands out massive bonuses to his players and staff, and his direct-to-consumer pharmaceutical company, Cost Plus Drugs, has dramatically cut into the pharmaceutical industry. Even if his every venture isn’t world-changing or guaranteed to net him an absolutely mindboggling amount of cash, the sheer number of businesses under his belt ensures Cuban will never drop off the billionaires list.