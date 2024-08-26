‘Not falling in line with Democratic Party Policies’: Mark Cuban offers his view on Kamala Harris and whether or not her strategy is working

The Democratic National Convention has drawn commentary from a whole host of high-profile figures, from predictable criticisms leveled by Donald Trump and Ann Coulter to praises sung by Billy Baldwin, Mark Hamill, and Mark Ruffalo.

Now, businessman Mark Cuban has entered the fray, sharing his thoughts of presidential nominee Kamala Harris and what her candidacy means for the Democratic Party. Taking to X, the billionaire and former Shark Tank judge wrote about Harris’ policies, saying the vice president “is not falling in line with Democratic Party Policies,” but is rather “defining her own policies, and the Democratic Party is falling in line with her.”

Cuban, who has been vocal about his opposition to Trump in the past, concluded his post by declaring that Harris “literally is redefining the party.” Focussing specifically on her economic policies (you know, as billionaires tend to do), Cuban said Harris is taking the “the first step towards” addressing inflation in a way that is “pro business.” The businessman also described Harris as “her own person” and “not an ideologue” like Trump.

Further elaborating on his thoughts around economic policy, Cuban created a poll which compared the inflation agendas set out by both Trump and Harris, with the latter’s promise of consulting with businesspeople emerging as the winner against Trump’s more bureaucratic approach. For what it’s worth, Trump couldn’t even properly answer a question about inflation just a few weeks ago.

Later, Cuban even alleged that Trump — in response to Harris’ DNC speech comments about abortion rights — was “copying [her] policies” with a post on Truth Social about how his administration “will be great for women and their reproductive rights.” Yep, the man who helped overturn Roe v. Wade has claimed he will be in favor of abortion rights, but thankfully Cuban was there to call him out.

Elsewhere, Cuban was one of many notable figures to sing praises for Gus Walz, whose emotional reaction to his father’s accepting the VP nomination captured the hearts of the nation. Given his response to the DNC, it appears Cuban is in support of Harris’ campaign strategies, which makes sense given that he was one of her early supporters following Joe Biden’s withdrawal, and that he added his name to a list of venture capitalists pledging their support for Harris.

The fact that a billionaire is in favor of economic policies described by Trump as “communist” is a big win for the Harris campaign, especially since Trump has focussed mostly on attacks, sharks, and batteries rather than actual policies.

